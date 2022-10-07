Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushboo Sundar undergoes Coccyx Bone surgery; actress shares picture in a hospital gown

    Popular South actress Kushboo Sundar is seen taking a selfie in a hospital gown as she undergoes Coccyx Bone Surgery. Fans wish the actress speedy recovery
     

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 7:45 AM IST

    Actress Kushboo Sundar, who has starred in movies like Aranmanai 3, Annatthe, and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, recently updated her followers on her health. The actress from Tamil addressed out about her health, which worried her admirers.

    She talked about undergoing coccyx bone surgery in the tweet. “Had a procedure for my coccyx bone yesterday. Back home now. Rest for 2 days and then back to work,” read Kushboo’s tweet.

    She also wrote, “Sorry for the wishes, and once again wish you all Happy Dussehra 2022, Happy Vijayadashami 2022.”


    Kushboo may be seen in the photo snapping a selfie while wearing a medical gown. After the therapy, she had drooping eyelids and seemed frail. To cheer up her admirers, the actress did, however, provide a flimsy grin for the camera.

    Fans filled the comments section of Kushboo's tweet as soon as she posted the photo on the microblogging site, wishing her a quick recovery. 

    “Praying for an easy recovery. Feel better soon! Take care Akka,” wrote one user. “I’m wholeheartedly praying for your speedy recovery. May God bless you with good health!” prayed another.

    She has a background in acting but is also a skilled producer, businesswoman, and politician. The actress made news earlier this year after losing 20 kilos.

    Kushboo cited a nutritious diet and "rigorous exercise" as the two most crucial mantras for maintaining weight loss and overall health in a tweet.

    Regarding her professional life, Kushboo recently took on the producer role for the upcoming romance comedy Coffee With Kadhal. Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, and Jiiva play the film's three main characters, which is directed by Sundar C.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 7:45 AM IST
