    Kurup audience review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's film worth spending money, time? Read this

    Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has 2060 plus show bookings in Kerala alone on the first day of release. Hence, we can easily say that the film has secured a massive opening at the box office.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 12:03 PM IST
    Dulquer Salmaan's latest Kurup has finally hit the silver screen today after being postponed for months due to the Covid-19 second wave. The movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran and features Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the producer of the film. According to reports, Kurup has 2060 plus show booking in Kerala alone on its first day. Hence it has been called the most significant release in the history of Mollywood. With this, it also secures a massive opening at the box office.

    Kurup has also emerged as the all-time biggest Indian release of the USA, Europe, Canada, and GCC (except Kuwait). The film, which is promoted to be the high-budget film of Dulquer's career, has also set multiple other records before its release. Dulquer's first pan India film which released in various languages.

    Besides Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Shobita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Gopakumar, Surabhi Lakshmi, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Bharath, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, and others in other pivotal roles.

    Dulquer is playing the role of the gangster named Sukumara Kurup. According to reports, a PIL filed by a Kochi citizen has said that the film may violate the secrecy of gangster Sukumara Kurup. A case has been filed in the Kerala High Court against Dulquer and his team. 

    The movie is written by Jithin K Jose, KS Aravind, and Daniell Sayooj Nair, music composed by Sushin Shyam and Nimish Ravi is the DOP. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films. The film is getting mixed reviews from the audience. Take a look at a few reactions from Twitter.

