Kurup: Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan's cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film? Read this

Malayalam megastar Mammooty convinced son Dulquer Salmaan to release Kurup in theatres and not on an OTT platform. Read why

Malayalam film Kurup is releasing in theatres on November 12, the movie is a crime thriller based on the life of a gangster named Sukumara Kurup featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan Pila. Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran

Kurup is Dulquer Salmaan's first pan India film, released in Gulf countries, the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada tomorrow, November 12. It is said that the makers were first planning to release the film OTT platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported that the filmmakers have cracked a Rs 40 crore deal for its digital release, but it didn't happen.

It is said that Dulquer Salmaan, who is the producer of the film, was advised by his father, veteran Malayalam actor Mammooty to cancel the deal and go for a theatrical release. After watching the film, Mammooty said that films like these would help exhibitors, distributors, and theatre owners earn well after the business hit the pandemic.

Last night Dulquer Salmaan's film Kurup's trailer was screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Dulquer, his wife Amaal Sufia, and his daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, were present at the spot and watched the trailer play on the tallest building in the world.

About Kurup film: The movie is based on the life of Kerala's most-wanted criminal named Sukumara Kurup, how was on the run since the mid-80s. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films jointly produce Kurup in association with M-Star Entertainments. Kurup will release in theatres in multiple languages.