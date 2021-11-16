  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is all set to get married in New Delhi today to Rahul Sharma. Check out her haldi photos and videos right here.
     

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS] SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will be getting married to Rahul Sharma. The pre-wedding functions have already started and today was the Haldi ceremony. The actress is looking gorgeous in a yellow lehenga, and the pictures and videos of the same were posted by her close friend Neha Adhvik Mahajan. In the photos, the actress is seen enjoying her special day with her girl squad.

    For the Haldi function, Shraddha looked shiny in a yellow lehenga. She had accessorised her attire with floral jewellery. The photos show that she is all smiling as her best friends and family members apply haldi.

    Yesterday, the actress had her mehendi ceremony. She had worn a colourful lehenga and had flaunted her engagement ring with full pride. Her close friend Anjum Fakih had made her big day extra special.

    A source close to Times Of India has revealed that the details related to her marriage was kept as a secret. Not many know the details related to her marriage. Not many know the name of the guy as well. The actress had applied for a two-week leave after shooting the last episode before she became a Mrs.

    The actress has remained tight-lipped about her wedding, although she is very excited about the new phase occurring in her life. The actress who has posted videos on her Instagram handle can be seen dancing in a hotel room as the actress joins in later to dance on some Bollywood numbers. A video clip of Shraddha's pre-wedding functions also went viral where her family members were applying kumkum on her forehead. She looked adorable in a beige and red suit with a dupatta. To talk about the actress, she has won hearts with her role as Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.
     

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details RCB

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look RCB

    Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look

    Video Icon
    Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work SCJ

    'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work

    Video Icon
    Here what Patralekhaa did post her wedding with Rajkummar Rao; pictures inside RCB

    Here's what Patralekhaa did post her wedding with Rajkummar Rao; pictures inside

    Video Icon
    Akshay Kumar Jacqueline Fernandez have a mid air hack for the ladies find out the details here drb

    Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez have a mid-air ‘hack’ for the ladies, find out the details here

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy-ayh

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

    Video Icon
    Indicators suggest economic recovery now taking hold, consumption demand making comeback: Shaktikanta Das-dnm

    Indicators suggest economic recovery now taking hold, consumption demand making comeback: Shaktikanta Das

    Video Icon
    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details RCB

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details

    Video Icon
    Average income of individual increases by 6 7pc with every year of education Study gcw

    Average income of an individual increases by 6.7% with every year of education in India: Study

    Video Icon
    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea bail plea-dnm

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon