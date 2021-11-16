Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is all set to get married in New Delhi today to Rahul Sharma. Check out her haldi photos and videos right here.

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will be getting married to Rahul Sharma. The pre-wedding functions have already started and today was the Haldi ceremony. The actress is looking gorgeous in a yellow lehenga, and the pictures and videos of the same were posted by her close friend Neha Adhvik Mahajan. In the photos, the actress is seen enjoying her special day with her girl squad.

For the Haldi function, Shraddha looked shiny in a yellow lehenga. She had accessorised her attire with floral jewellery. The photos show that she is all smiling as her best friends and family members apply haldi.

Yesterday, the actress had her mehendi ceremony. She had worn a colourful lehenga and had flaunted her engagement ring with full pride. Her close friend Anjum Fakih had made her big day extra special.

A source close to Times Of India has revealed that the details related to her marriage was kept as a secret. Not many know the details related to her marriage. Not many know the name of the guy as well. The actress had applied for a two-week leave after shooting the last episode before she became a Mrs.

The actress has remained tight-lipped about her wedding, although she is very excited about the new phase occurring in her life. The actress who has posted videos on her Instagram handle can be seen dancing in a hotel room as the actress joins in later to dance on some Bollywood numbers. A video clip of Shraddha's pre-wedding functions also went viral where her family members were applying kumkum on her forehead. She looked adorable in a beige and red suit with a dupatta. To talk about the actress, she has won hearts with her role as Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

