Kolkata actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing at book fair; Rs 65,760 found in purse: Report

    At Kolkata Book Fair, actress Rupa Dutta was caught pickpocketing. The police officer saw her throwing a purse into a dustbin before detaining her

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

    Bengali actress Rupa Dutta, who had once incorrectly accused Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, was arrested for pickpocketing in Kolkata. Yes, Rupa has been arrested for pickpocketing at the book fair in Kolkata. 

    According to sources, Rupa was detained for pickpocketing during the Kolkata International Book Fair. The actress acknowledged the crime, and investigators discovered a journal log in which she kept track of her thefts.

    According to the Hindustan Times, the cops discovered Rs 65,760 in Rupa's purse. Rupa could not sufficiently explain when questioned, prompting them to pursue an additional investigation. She later confessed to picking pockets in the busy arena. According to a PTI report, she was arrested when a police officer spotted her discarding a pocketbook into a trash can.

    “The woman has been arrested in connection with ‘kepmari’ and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime,” the officer told the news agency. 

    According to reports, Rupa has been charged under Section 379/411 of the Indian Penal Code. On Sunday, March 13, Rupa appeared in court, arguing that she was tossing out a cold drink bottle when she found the bag. She said she picked up the bag and was arrested by police. Rupa's bail application was denied, and she was placed in judicial detention for one day.

    Rupa grabbed the headlines two years back (2020) when she alleged that filmmaker Anurag sent her sexually suggestive messages on Facebook in 2014. She even posted screenshots of her improper interchange with 'Anurag Kashyap' on Twitter with her allegations. 

    However, it was eventually revealed that the individual with the same first name as the Gangs of Wasseypur director was not the filmmaker. Rupa had previously claimed to be the state president of the Karni Sena.

     

