Barbie goes desi for Diwali with a stunning contemporary makeover by designer Anita Dongre

Everybody has gone into celebration gear as the season's most exciting month approaches. However, this holiday season came as a surprise to superstar designer Anita Dongre when she was tasked with creating a desi avatar out of the well-known doll Barbie. For the first-ever limited edition of the Indian Barbie, Anita worked with Mattel, the company that makes Barbies.

During an interview with Vogue India, Anita opened up about her experience of designing and creating the limited edition Indian Barbie. Anita considered dressing the doll in anything from saris to shararas. However, the designer settled on a modern style that included a bloom lehenga with elaborate lotus and jasmine patterns. The lehenga was worn with a sleeveless coat and a blue tube top. Anita utilized pichwai elements in her Rajasthani print. revealing the reasoning behind her contemporary appearance.

Anita said, "It had to be about what young girls are wearing today,” she says, “I wanted it to be very now, very global.”

Not only is the doll's clothing emblematic of India but her hair is also styled in the middle, a look that many Indian ladies choose. Also talking about the minimal accessories, she said, “I wanted the accessories to be minimal, modern and Indian. Hence the simple gold bangles, and classic chandbali earrings, with the idea of representing the fashion-forward Indian woman of today.”

“It is the young India, she is a symbol of empowerment to young girls reminding them that they can be both. Look at how much change is happening in our country, she represents the India of today. I wanted every South Asian child to look at this Indian Barbie with pride, that was very important to me," she added.

As Anita prepared to develop and sketch Barbie's style, she was certain that the look would highlight a young, self-assured, modern lady who is proud of her culture.

