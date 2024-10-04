Ananya Pandey has THIS unique way to deal with breakups

Entertainment
Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her thriller film 'CTRL'. Recently, she gave an interview about it, in which she made revelations related to her personal life.
Ananya Pandey shared a unique way of dealing with breakups in an interview. According to her, this practice helped her release frustration and move on in a relationship.
Ananya revealed in a conversation with Galatta India that she used to burn pictures of her ex-boyfriends to deal with breakups, and it gave her a lot of relief.
Ananya said, "I don't do it now, but I have done it. I'm not the only one on earth who has done this. Many people have done it. It's a better way to get your frustration out."
When asked this question, Ananya said, "Just deal with it. Nothing is permanent. You'll figure it out. Things will get better. And that's enough to know."
It was once rumored that Ananya was dating Aditya Roy Kapur. But both did not confirm. Now she is in a relationship with Chicago-based former model Walker Blanco.
'CTRL' will be released on Netflix on October 4. Apart from Ananya Pandey, the film also stars Vihaan Samrat and Aparshakti Khurana in important roles.