    AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card

    North East United's defender Asheet Akhtar was sent off during the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Sunday. 

    football AIFF disciplinary committee rescinds North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar's red card scr
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Wednesday rescinded the red card shown to North East United FC player Asheer Akhtar after the club made a wrongful dismissal claim. The Indian defender was sent off during his side's 1-1 home-draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Sunday. 

    Following the decision, the committee has downgraded the red card to a yellow card "for reckless play nature as suggested concerning the technical report."

    The Committee, in its decision stated," After reviewing the documents submitted by the player and on basis of the technical report given by the chief refereeing officer (Trevor Kettle), the wrongful dismissal review panel has unanimously agreed that the player was incorrectly sent off for serious foul play.

    Further, the statement mentioned, "The Committee expressed its view that the player was wrongfully dismissed and that it upholds the claim filed by the club on behalf of the player."

    Asheer was given a straight red card in the 82nd-minute of the ISL match against Kerala Blasters at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium for a lunging tackle on Noah Sadoui. Although the central defender tackled with high intensity he didn't really make too much of a contact with the Blasters attacker and both his feet's were on the ground. 

    The centre-back joined the Highlanders in August 2023 and played 19 ISL matches in his first season. The 29-year-old was one of the stand out performers for NEUFC last season. He has grown in stature and this time around the Nagpur-born footballer has formed a solid centre-back partnership with Michel Zabaco. 

    North East United made a bright start to the 2024-25 season, claiming their maiden title by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup final in Kolkata. And then, the Highlanders kicked off the new ISL season with a 1-0 win away to Mohammedan SC.

    However, Juan Pedro Benali's side lost 3-2 to Mohun Bagan in their second fixture, before sharing the spoils with the Blasters last time out. NEUFC will travel to Goa for their next clash. The Highlanders are currently occupying sixth spot in the initial ISL table, having collected four points from three games. 

