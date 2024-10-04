Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpi Raj MMS Leak: Bhojpuri actress-singer creates stir again on social media

    Bhojpuri actress Shilpi Raj is in the news again. Her old obscene video is going viral on social media and is making noise again. 
     

    Shilpi Raj MMS Leak: Bhojpuri actress-singer creates stir again on social media
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Shilpi Raj, who has been making a lot of noise for the past few years, is in the news again. The reason for this is that the actress's obscene video MMS has been leaked. This is not the first time private photos and videos of celebrities have been leaked. There are already enough examples of uproar. It also includes the names of several Bhojpuri actresses.

    Every time such obscene photos and videos are leaked, many people usually deny that it is not them. But then some just keep quiet without giving any reaction. Among them, the name of actress, singer Shilpi Raj is at the forefront of Bhojpuri, and her video is making noise again on social media.

    By the way, Shilpi Raj is a famous actress and singer too. Her songs have set many records. But in 2022, a big storm hit the actress's life. Her obscene video MMS was leaked on the internet and there was a lot of uproar. In it, she can be seen naked. Now it is making noise again on social media. In this video, a close friend of Shilpi Raj can be seen. Both can be seen in obscene positions. As soon as she came to know that her video had gone viral, the actress came on social media and pleaded not to make it viral. 

    By the way, Shilpi Raj is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She had a talent for singing from a young age. After completing her 12th standard in Patna, she used to participate in singing-related programs there. So far she has worked with stars ranging from Pawan Singh to Khesari Lal Yadav. But now she is embroiled in an obscene video case. Along with her, the name of actress Anjali Arora, who became famous through 'Lock Up', has also been heard. She was seen getting very private with a person. However, she has called it fake. 

    Also, another Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's video has also gone viral. She was seen naked with a man. This video went viral on social media. Apart from this, the private video of actress Trishakar Madhu was also leaked. It was said that the person with her was her boyfriend. Priyanka Pandit: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit's video shocked everyone. Her video was leaked and was in the news for a long time. Her video sparked a lot of discussion. Another Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta's video also went viral. Actress Sambhavna Seth was seen kissing Shweta Tiwari's husband Raj Chaudhary. This video was spread on the mobile phones of the boys. She was criticized by many.

