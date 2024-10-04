Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's Kick 2 officially announced, producer Sajid Nadiadwala drops exciting update

    Nadiadwala made his directing debut with the critically acclaimed 2014 film Kick starring Salman Khan. Kick was a commercial hit, drawing large crowds and being Salman's first movie to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone, making it one of the year's greatest blockbusters.

    Fans are super-excited as Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Kick 2' was finally announced on October 4. The producer of the film, Sajid Nadiawala shared a candid picture of the star with the announcement of the film. 

    Sajid took to his Instagram and shared a black and white candid picture of Salman and wrote, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala"

     

     

    Several fans expressed their joy over the news and shared their thoughts in the comments. One fan wrote, "we want Jacqueline Fernandez in kick 2"

    Another fan wrote, "Good luck and success to the king of our hearts and our beloved legend Salman Khan"

    Many fans are also calling it Salman Khan's comeback and are thrilled to see him back on the big screen. "Shikandar Kick2 Action thriller with Atlee Looks like Salman bhai is about to make a good comeback," one user wrote.

    One fan wrote the iconic dialogue from the film, "Aap devil ke piche devil aapke piche too much fun"

    Salman is currently working on Sikandar by AR Murugadoss. The highly anticipated action film, which has Sajid Nadiadwala's support, also features Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in significant parts. Sikandar will be released during Eid 2025.

