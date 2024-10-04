Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Govinda gets discharged from hospital, joins hands as he greets his fans

    Govinda suffered a bullet injury at his Mumbai home on Tuesday when his handgun accidentally fired just as he was about to leave for the airport. The actor received a bullet wound below his left knee that required stitches.

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Actor Govinda was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Friday, four days after suffering a leg injury when his pistol accidentally discharged. The 60-year-old actor, known for his famous roles in films like Love 86, Swarg, Dulhe Raja, and Partner, underwent surgery on Tuesday and was recovering at a private hospital. In a video released by the renowned paparazzi account Filmygyan, Govinda can be seen greeting reporters and fans with folded hands outside the hospital. The actor was in a wheelchair with a large splint around his right leg. The clip quickly became popular on social media.

    Govinda's bullet injury

    The event occurred in Govinda's Mumbai home on Tuesday when his handgun accidentally fired just as he was about to leave for the airport. The actor received a bullet wound below his left knee that required stitches. Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, who treated the actor, confirmed the nature of the damage, noting that Govinda required approximately 8 to 10 stitches.

    Meanwhile, local officials have been conducting a formal investigation into the accident, while the Mumbai crime department has launched a parallel investigation. According to authorities, no formal complaint has yet been filed in connection with the event.

