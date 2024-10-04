Ananya Panday LEAKED SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's mobile number; know what happened NEXT

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are good friends. Bollywood's Gen Next actors grew up together and have a great affinity. Shanaya Kapoor is also a member of the girl gang. Fans often see them partying together and meeting up over breakfast dates. Ananya Panday is now in the headlines with the release of her cyber thriller CTRL. A special film screening was conducted last evening, and Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and other notable guests attended. Ananya Panday is also heavily promoting the same. She recently appeared on Netflix's YouTube channel to promote the film, sharing two humiliating events from her life.

Ananya Panday revealed her first uncomfortable incident with Suhana Khan. She admitted that she unintentionally shared Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's phone number on social media. She said she was Facetiming Suhana but was not answering the phone.

"I screenshotted the picture and I put it on Instagram and her number was there," she revealed. Suhana Khan then contacted her, claiming that her phone number had been leaked and hacked. Ananya Panday was astonished, but Suhana Khan had no idea who it was! Then someone told Suhana Khan that Ananya had mistakenly released her phone number. Similarly, Ananya experienced this. She said that a journalist requested her phone number during a press appearance. She had no idea the interview was going on, and her phone number had ended up on the YouTube channel.

While interviewing and promoting CTRL, the actress admitted to entertainment news outlet Galatta that she used to burn her ex-photos out of irritation.

She also discussed emotions and said, "Just deal with it. Nothing is permanent. You will figure it out. It will get better, and knowing that is good enough."

Ananya Panday previously appeared in Amazon Prime Video's web series Call Me Bae. It was about a wealthy girl who became destitute. After being shunned by her family for cheating on her spouse, Bella relocates to Mumbai and begins a new life of struggle. But she learns and matures, and finally realises her aspirations.



