Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to open "Koffee With Karan 8." Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor also expected to feature. Excitement builds for candid celebrity conversations

    Koffee with Karan season 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to appear together for the first time? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Karan Johar is all set to kick off the eighth season of his popular talk show, "Koffee With Karan," and it looks like he's starting with a bang. According to reports, the power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will be gracing the iconic Koffee Couch. This marks not only their first appearance together since their wedding in 2018 but also their debut joint appearance on the show.

    The episode, which has already been filmed, is set to premiere on October 26, and it promises an intimate and candid discussion about their relationship with the show's host, Karan Johar. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to gain a deeper insight into the couple's journey.

    In addition to Deepika and Ranveer, the forthcoming season of "Koffee With Karan" promises to offer a diverse lineup of celebrities. Notably, Kartik Aaryan has received an invitation to appear on the show for the second time. This appearance is expected to address the rumors surrounding his alleged differences with Karan.

    Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's rumored ex-girlfriend, is also making a return to the show. This time, she will be joined by Ananya Panday, adding an exciting dynamic to their appearance.

    ALSO READ: Jawan star Nayanthara and son Uyir's adorable video goes viral; fans overflow with delight

    There are also strong speculations that Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will be sharing the couch in a joint appearance, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this season.

    Karan Johar had earlier announced the return of "Koffee With Karan" with his signature wit and humor, setting off a wave of excitement among fans who eagerly began speculating about the upcoming guest list.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success RKK

    'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success

    Jawan star Nayanthara and son Uyir's adorable video goes viral; fans overflow with delight SHG

    Jawan star Nayanthara and son Uyir's adorable video goes viral; fans overflow with delight

    'Israel-Hamas' war: Madonna halts her music concert to talk about horrific genocide situation; Know details vma

    'Israel-Hamas' war: Madonna halts her music concert to talk about horrific genocide situation; Know details

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Arijit Singh's first collaboration song to be out on this date RKK

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Arijit Singh's first collaboration song to be out on this date

    Ghost Box Office Collection Day 1 : Shiva Rajkumar starrer gets a slow start on opening day rkn

    Ghost Box Office Collection Day 1 : Shiva Rajkumar starrer gets a slow start on opening day

    Recent Stories

    'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success RKK

    'Ganapath': Rajinikanth sends good wishes to Tiger Shroff and team, hopes film gets grand success

    Kerala: North-East monsoon season likely to arrive in next 48 hours rkn

    Kerala: North-East monsoon season likely to arrive in next 48 hours

    A Navratri fasting delight: Delicious Aloo Tamatar Sabzi recipe without onions and garlic snt eai

    A Navratri fasting delight: Delicious Aloo Tamatar Sabzi recipe without onions and garlic

    stake-bonus-code

    Stake.com Bonus Code 2023, Use XXLPROMO

    OnePlus Open 5 things to keep in mind before buying it gcw

    OnePlus Open: 5 things to keep in mind before buying it

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon