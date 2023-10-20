Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jawan star Nayanthara and son Uyir's adorable video goes viral; fans overflow with delight

    Vignesh Shivan shared heartwarming moments of her wife Nayanthara and son Uyir. The video has taken the internet by storm.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Nayanthara, a well-known South Indian actress, is currently experiencing a fantastic phase in her life. Her latest movie, "Jawan," in which she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is a huge success at the box office. Recently, Vignesh Shivan, her husband, shared an adorable video of Nayanthara spending quality time with their son, Uyir. This video quickly became popular, with fans leaving lovely comments. In the video, you can see Nayanthara giving a gentle massage to her son while they relax by the pool, with Uyir peacefully sleeping on her lap. Vignesh shared this heartwarming moment on his Instagram story with the caption "My UYIRS chilling." Just for reference, "Uyir" means "life" in Tamil. Nayanthara looks effortlessly stylish in casual attire in the video. Fans couldn't help but express their love with heart emojis and sweet comments.One fan wrote,“wooooow love her,” while other commented “Cute baby.”

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9th last year. In October of the same year, they welcomed twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, through surrogacy. The "Jawan" actress frequently shares heartwarming messages and pictures of her picture-perfect family. Additionally, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have ventured into the skincare industry, launching a new brand in India, Malaysia, and Singapore. Nayanthara serves as the brand's ambassador and actively promotes it on her new Instagram account.


    Turning to her professional life, Nayanthara's most recent appearance was alongside Jayam Ravi in the psychological thriller "Iraivan," directed by I. Ahmed. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Charle, and other talented actors. While the film received mixed reviews, Nayanthara continues to shine in her career.
    Nayanthara is also savoring the success of her debut Hindi film, "Jawan," alongside Shah Rukh Khan. This blockbuster has achieved an impressive global box office earnings of Rs 1,100 crore. Directed by Atlee, the movie features Nayanthara in the lead role as a police officer and includes a star-studded cast with actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt. Nayanthara is not resting on her laurels and is already busy with her 75th film, currently in production. Additionally, she has projects like Sashikanth's "Test" and "Mannangatti Since 1960" in her pipeline.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
