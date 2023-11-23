Koffee With Karan 8: Siddharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt thanks him for gifting 'first love of her life'

Last night marked the eagerly anticipated release of the fifth episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8,' featuring the dynamic duo, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who initially rose to stardom under the mentorship of Karan Johar in the 2012 Bollywood blockbuster 'Student of the Year,' alongside Alia Bhatt.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, Alia Bhatt made a special virtual appearance on this episode, showering Sidharth Malhotra with praise and gratitude. In a heartwarming revelation, she expressed her appreciation to Sidharth for gifting her the "first love of her life," none other than her beloved pet cat, Edward.

During the virtual rendezvous, Alia effusively commended Sidharth's multifaceted personality. According to her, Sidharth is not only a talented singer but also a remarkably healthy individual who refrains from the typical party scene. Despite his inclination towards a healthier lifestyle, Alia reveals that Sidharth possesses an innate ability to kickstart a party, attributing this to his inherent Punjabi spirit. She humorously discloses that despite his lively party-starting persona, Sidharth is paradoxically the first to doze off at his own birthday celebration.

Alia further delved into Sidharth's personality, describing him as initially reserved. She said, "Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following. I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward.”

For those unaware, the history between Sidharth and Alia includes rumored romantic involvement during the filming of 'Kapoor & Sons.' Despite the speculations, the two eventually parted ways after a brief period.

The eighth season of 'Koffee with Karan' sees the return of Karan Johar as the affable host, offering viewers an intimate and candid glimpse into the lives of Bollywood's brightest stars. Previous guests on the show include Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with upcoming appearances expected from Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and other luminaries from the Indian film industry.

