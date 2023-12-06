KIFF 2023: Anil Kapoor lauds Salman Khan; calls him "Mahanayak" of Hindi Cinema - Watch

Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is holding its 29th edition this year. It kicked off with immense enthusiasm at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, featuring a vibrant opening ceremony attended by various dignitaries and notable personalities from Bollywood. The esteemed guests present included the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, along with the likes of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahesh Bhatt, among others. Anil Kapoor, in his address, lavishly praised Salman Khan, the protagonist of Tiger 3, lauding him as the 'mahanayak of Hindi cinema.'

A particular video from KIFF 2023 has garnered significant attention on the internet, capturing a moment where Anil Kapoor expresses his admiration for Salman Khan, referring to him as the 'Mahanayak of Hindi Cinema.'

In this viral clip, the versatile Animal actor articulates, “Nakli tiger aayenge or jaayenge aur asli Tiger ek hi hai, vo Tiger zinda hai aur Tiger zinda rahega, our Mahanayak From Hindi Cinema-Salman Khan’(Fake Tigers will come and go, and the real one is alive and will always be our superstar from Hindi cinema).”

In an another video, Salman Khan is seen standing at the podium. As he endeavors to start his speech, he encounters difficulty due to the exuberant hooting and cheering from his fans in the hall. Reacting to the scene Salman Khan hilariously remarks, "yun hi chillate rehna aap log, aur mujhe bolne ka mauka nahin dena (Keep shouting like this and don’t let give me the chance to speak).”

Presently, Anil Kapoor is relishing the immense success of his recent film, "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's latest appearance was in "Tiger 3," where he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Additionally, it was recently disclosed by Pinkvilla that Salman Khan is slated to commence filming for the Vishnuvardhan-directed project titled "The Bull" in February 2024, under the production banner of Karan Johar.

