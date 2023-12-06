KIFF 2023: CM Mamata Banerjee reveals why Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan could not attend festival; Read

Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 witnessed stars like Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anil Kapoor, but missed Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. CM Mamata Banerjee revealed their absence: Big B due to health and SRK for his daughter's film

The 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) commenced with a spectacular curtain-raiser on December 5, featuring a dazzling array of stars such as Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anil Kapoor, who added a touch of glamour to the opening ceremony. However, the charismatic Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, shared a viral video recently, revealing the absence of two Bollywood legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and the reasons behind their non-attendance.

In the video, Mamata Banerjee expressed how deeply she missed the presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan at KIFF 2023. She disclosed that Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, couldn't attend the event due to health reasons. Despite his physical absence, the megastar personally conveyed warm wishes for the success of the festival. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, whose daughter's debut film "The Archies" had its screening on the same day, expressed his regrets at not being able to attend in person but sent heartfelt wishes to the festival.

Mamata Banerjee underscored the strong bond between Tollywood and Bollywood, emphasizing the love and camaraderie shared between the two prominent film industries. Despite the absence of these iconic actors, the festival retained its charm with the energetic presence of other Bollywood celebrities.

During the event, Mamata Banerjee showcased her dance moves, joining a lively performance to a Bengali song alongside various Bollywood celebrities. The stage came alive with the energetic presence of Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and more, all caught grooving to the beat.

Shifting focus to the work fronts of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in 2023, Big B had a brief role in his son Abhishek Bachchan's "Ghoomer" and a significant part in the action film "Ganapath" alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Currently, he is actively involved in the filming of "The Umesh Chronicles," "Kalki 2898 AD," and "Butterfly." Additionally, audiences can anticipate his appearance in the Tamil film "Thalaivar 170" with Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone, as well as "The Intern."

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan, kicked off the year with the action-thriller "Pathaan," directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film achieved remarkable success at the box office. His winning streak continued with the blockbuster "Jawan." Following a memorable cameo in "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, SRK is gearing up for the release of "Dunki" on December 22, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Reports are circulating about a potential collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan in an upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial project.

