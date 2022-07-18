Kichcha Sudeep turned designer for Vikrant Rona; here's what we know

According to reports, Vikrant Rona is one of Kichcha Sudeep's biggest works. The fact that the star of the movie created the outfits himself has also surprised the audience much.

The Vikrant Rona trailer has sparked the audience's interest while providing a peek at its enigmatic quest. The movie has a lot of things to look out for, from its thundering soundtrack to its beautiful clothing.

With his much-anticipated fantasy action-adventure "Vikrant Rona," Kichcha Sudeep is prepared to unleash thunder never before witnessed on the audience. According to reports, the movie is one of Kichcha Sudeep's biggest works. The fact that the star of the film created the outfits himself also surprised the audience much.

During the film's talks, Vikrant Rona's attire was different. Kichcha Sudeep was the one who suggested ditching the sleeves in favour of a sleeveless appearance. The Kannada actor even attached a headgear and a gun holster on the back, and the image quickly went viral online. Stories of the audience's passion for the style have already begun to go viral since so many admirers are trying to imitate it. The public is now anxiously anticipating the release of this cinematic marvel, which has further increased the movie's popularity.

This 3D fantasy thriller is set to be a turning point not just for Kannada films but for Indian cinema itself. Moreover, after releasing the trailer of the film in Hindi and Malayalam, superstar Salman Khan's production houses Salman Khan Films and Dulquer Salmaan's production Wayfarer Films will be distributing the film in North India and Kerala respectively, whereas Zee studios will be distributing the film in Tamil Nadu and Cosmos entertainment in Andhra Pradesh.

On July 28, Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, will be released in 3D around the world. is produced by Jack Manjunath under the production name Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the movie. It is distributed by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creations in North India. PVR Pictures will distribute the movie in North India.