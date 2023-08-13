Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth is 'back with a bang'; movie enters Rs 250 crore club; read details

    Rajinikanth's Jailer continues to do remarkable business in India and worldwide. According to reports, the film has registered a spot in the Rs 250 crore club in just four days.

    Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth is 'back with a bang'; movie enters Rs 250 crore club; read details RBA
    Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth has reminded everyone that he is one of the biggest celebrities of our generation. The actor starred in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, where he delivered an outstanding performance and dominated the box office. According to estimates, Jailer's international collection landed in the Rs 250 crore club in just four days.

    Early estimates show Jailer has made Rs 33.25 crore net on Day 4 in India, according to Sacnilk.com. This has increased the estimated box office collection for Jailer in India to Rs 141.1 crore. According to the report, the film grossed Rs 250 crore globally. The official breakdown is yet unknown.

    Also Read: Jailer star Rajinikanth visits Badrinath temple to offer prayers (Photos and Video)

    Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed that the picture did well in the United States. "#Jailer has so far done $830K in USA on Saturday," he tweeted, bringing Jailer's total box office collection in the United States to $3.17 million. With its release, Jailer has shattered multiple records. On day one, the Rajinikanth picture set several records, including 'Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023,' 'Biggest Indian Premiere of 2023 in USA,' and 'Biggest Tamil Opener of Overseas in 2023,' among others.

    Also Read: Jailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna was considered for cameo in Rajinikanth's film? 

    Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year absence is marked with the release of Jailer. He was most recently seen in Annaatthe. Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley in an ensemble cast. Tamannaah Bhatia's contagious energy and enthralling dancing routines in the song Kaavaalaa have already gone viral.

