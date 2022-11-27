Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 1st wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple will celebrate their special day

    On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will mark their one wedding anniversary. Vickat followers are eager to learn how the cherished pair would celebrate their first. Read for details.

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will celebrate their one wedding anniversary. The couple will soon celebrate one year of marriage, and Vickat followers are curious about how they plan to commemorate this momentous occasion. According to reports, a reliable source close to the couple are thrilled to finish the first year of their marriage.

    They felt that within a year, they had even accomplished it since they understood that there is something perfect about them. As a result, they never even considered getting married or spending their lives together. Vicky and Katrina have organised a romantic getaway in their preferred vacation spot, the Maldives. Additionally, they will be travelling alone and spending all their time with me this time.

    According to the source, Katrina and Vicky didn't get to take a lengthy vacation because of their work obligations, which kept their schedules jam-packed even after their marriage. However, they have already scheduled their break to coincide with their anniversary, and they will spend the memorable day together. The Kaushal family could do a little puja before departing to ask for the god's and the forebears' blessings and to pray for continued unity. Veena Kaushal even summoned the couple's family pandit to provide the marriage with all the support it needs.

    Katrina and Vicky have planned this holiday together as they believe in transparency and do not like stories about holidays. But the couple has prepared something special for each other, and we don't know what it is. But we cannot wait for them to post pictures from their romantic holiday. 

