Deepika Padukone glows as she shoots for new ad, shares BTS videos & pics; Check out

Global icon Deepika Padukone is all set to make her foray into the entrepreneurial world by launching her self-care brand 82°E, also known as Eighty-Two East. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a few fun moments from her campaign shoot, and fans are going gaga over her carefree attitude.

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her skin-care brand. She shared some beautiful behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her most recent commercial session. The actress is seen putting the cream to her face in the first image. The actress can be seen getting ready for the shot in the second slide's video, but she breaks out in laughter as a crew member unintentionally opens a matchbox upside down.

Another image shows Deepika seated elegantly in front of the candle. Deepika can be seen dancing joyfully with a team member, posing for the camera, and dubbing for the ad. The BTS photos show that the actress genuinely loved filming for the commercial.

"The energy in the last video pretty much sums up how I felt shooting my campaign!" Deepika said in her caption.

The netizens were left in awe after looking at the adorable moments Deepika shared with her fans. They were all hearts for her smile and bombarded the comments section with compliments.

Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for her new projects. Her next projects include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She shared a massive Pathaan poster earlier this month and announced the film's January 25, 2023, release date.

