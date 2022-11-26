Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cirkus: Ranveer Singh shares new quirky posters of Rohit Shetty film; Check out

    Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to give a closer look at his double roles in the Rohit Shetty film Cirkus. The actor unveiled 3 new posters from the film.  The film will release on December 23.

    Cirkus Ranveer Singh in double role shares new quirky posters of Rohit Shetty film gcw
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Cirkus, a highly awaited movie from director Rohit Shetty, is scheduled for release around Christmas this year, and we couldn't be more thrilled! On December 23, 2022, the big-budget movie starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and many more well-known personalities from Bollywood will be released in theatres all over the world.

    Previously, the lead actor of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh, revealed that the trailer of the movie will be out next week. The creators released some fresh, amusing Cirkus posters on social media in advance of the release of the video. The advertisements for Cirkus make bold claims about how enjoyable it will be. 

    Also Read | Ranveer Singh at Grand Prix: Actor poses with International celebs like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle, Paris Hilton

    Now, the Simmba actor has dropped another intriguing poster from the film featuring his co-stars and a closer look at his double roles in the film. Ranveer Singh shared three new posters of Cirkus and captioned it, "DOUBLE MADNESS!! CHRISTMAS MANAO APNI FAMILY KE SAATH (sic)!!" 

    All of the colourful posters have a circus theme. All of the characters are shown in one frame. Since Ranveer plays the double role in the film, we see both the looks of his character. He is also depicted giving his other character an electric shock in one of the posters. Fireworks may also be seen in the distance.

    Also Read | Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio

    The exact storyline has been kept under wraps but Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will play double roles in the movie.

    Cirkus is produced and directed by Rohit Shetty and is distributed by T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar. Ranveer Singh plays two roles in it. Along with them, the movie also features Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Sulbha Arya, and Vrajesh Hirjee. Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone both make cameo appearances. A remake of the 1968 Hindi film Do Dooni Chaar, Cirkus is based on the 1982 Hindi film Angoor.

    Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDAs is so cute during 82°E Instagram Live; here's what happened

