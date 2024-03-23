Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis: Gossip Girl star Blake Lively apologises for her nasty comment-read on

    Hollywood star Blake Lively apologises after Kate Middleton comes out with her cancer diagnosis. The Green Lantern star said that she is mortified by the post.

    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    Blake Lively has apologised to fans when it was announced that Kate Middleton is battling cancer. The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram Stories to admit she was one of many individuals who poked fun of the Princess of Wales' photoshop controversy. Following Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, Blake expressed regret for the tweet and apologised to everyone. Fans have applauded the Green Lantern actor for this decision.

    “I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always,” Blake Lively said.

    Also Read: Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber gets bail after 5 days in jail

    Kate and the royal family faced criticism after it was found that a photo of her with her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, had been Photoshopped. After the uproar erupted, Blake posted an ad ridiculing it. The post, which has since been removed, was purposefully edited and included a reference to controversy.

    “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products. Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” the caption read.

    Meanwhile, Kate said that she is also getting cancer therapy, stating that she is in the early phases of the process. In a video published on Friday, Princess Catherine described it as a 'big shock' for them following an exceptionally difficult few of months.

    Sending a positive message, she said, “I am well and getting stronger every day.” The details of her cancer treatment are not disclosed yet, however, Kensington Palace said it is confident the princess will make a full recovery.

    Also Read: Premalu becomes highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states

    Post the news was out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued a statement. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.” Harry and Meghan said in a statement to NBC.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
