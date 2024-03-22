Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber gets bail after 5 days in jail

Elvish Yadav was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act in a snake venom case. The social media influencer was granted bail after 5 days of arrest

Image credits: Social Media

Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber and social media personality who was recently arrested on snake venom charges, has been granted bail.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' champion was sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention. It is worth noting that Elvish was detained under the Wildlife Protection Act.
 

On Thursday, he was hauled to a municipal court in Noida for his bail hearing, which was postponed. 

According to the latest report, Elvish was granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court. He walked out of jail five days after his arrest.

He was expected to appear in court the next day after his detention, on March 18, but there was a lawyer strike.

The hearing in the snake poison case was held today, March 22. So it's time to cherish Elvish's family and friends.

