Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premalu becomes highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states

    The movie Premalu starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states surpassing Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD hit theatres on February 9.

    Premalu becomes highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Mollywood, a significant sector within the Indian film industry, is garnering increased attention these days. Renowned for its diverse range of films and top-notch content produced on modest budgets, Malayalam cinema has long been celebrated for its quality. The recent Malayalam films like "Manjummsl Boyz" and "Premalu" have gained widespread acclaim, even among non-Malayalam audiences. These movies continue to make waves internationally, setting new records in various countries.  Now the collection of Premalu in Telugu states is being discussed.

    Premalu holds the record of being the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states. The various box office trackers reported that Premalu has collected Rs 10- Rs 11 crore from Telugu state. Premalu has surpassed Pulimurgam starring Mohanlal to become the highest-growing Malayalam movie.

    The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD hit theatres on February 9. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect well at the global box office.

    The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP OBC calls for EC to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's movies as wife gets INC ticket vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP OBC calls for EC to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's movies as wife gets INC ticket

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez Yimmy Yimmy about Sukesh Chandrasekhar Here's what the conman said RBA

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez’s 'Yimmy Yimmy' about Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Here's what the conman said

    RC16 Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew NIR

    RC16: Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew

    Jawan 2 Is Shah Rukh Khan hit film sequel on cards Here what we know RBA

    Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘s hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Deepfake porn video controversy

    Sports Euro 2024: England's kit with new St George's Cross design comes under fire; Labour leader calls to scrap it osf

    Euro 2024: England's kit with new St George's Cross design comes under fire; Labour leader calls to scrap it

    Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country avv

    Tourists beware as heavy fine of Rs.2 Lakh imposed for Rock collection from beaches in This Country

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP OBC calls for EC to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's movies as wife gets INC ticket vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP OBC calls for EC to halt actor Shiva Rajkumar's movies as wife gets INC ticket

    PM Modi becomes first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan highest civilian honour Order of the Druk Gyalpo snt

    'Dedicate it to 140 crore Indians': PM Modi after receiving Bhutan's highest civilian honour (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon