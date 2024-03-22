Premalu becomes highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states

The movie Premalu starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Telugu states surpassing Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD hit theatres on February 9.

Mollywood, a significant sector within the Indian film industry, is garnering increased attention these days. Renowned for its diverse range of films and top-notch content produced on modest budgets, Malayalam cinema has long been celebrated for its quality. The recent Malayalam films like "Manjummsl Boyz" and "Premalu" have gained widespread acclaim, even among non-Malayalam audiences. These movies continue to make waves internationally, setting new records in various countries. Now the collection of Premalu in Telugu states is being discussed.

Premalu holds the record of being the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states. The various box office trackers reported that Premalu has collected Rs 10- Rs 11 crore from Telugu state. Premalu has surpassed Pulimurgam starring Mohanlal to become the highest-growing Malayalam movie.

The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD hit theatres on February 9. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect well at the global box office.

The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.