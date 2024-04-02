Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru; read report

    Shiva Rajkumar complained of shoulder ache while working out in his home gym. He was swiftly sent to the Manipal Hospital in Hebbal. Later, he was shifted to Mallya Hospital.

    Karnataka Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru; read report RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who was filming one of his ongoing projects in Devanahalli, felt discomfort on Sunday evening. He was subsequently transported to a neighbouring private hospital, where he was evaluated and eventually discharged. He was reportedly hospitalised again for normal exams on a doctor's advice owing to the excessive dust exposure on the film sets. According to reports, Shiva Rajkumar is doing well and will likely be discharged tomorrow morning. 

    Shiva Rajkumar was hospitalised at a private hospital last month, complaining of weariness and right shoulder ache. While his admirers were distraught about reports concerning his health, his doctors ruled out a heart attack and stated that his condition was stable and there was no reason to be concerned. 

    Also Read: Do you know Amitabh Bachchan paid NOTHING for his 'Jalsa' house?

    Shiva Rajkumar complained of shoulder ache while working out in his home gym. He was promptly sent to the adjacent Manipal Hospital in Hebbal. Later, he was sent to Mallya Hospital.

    "Shivarajkumar is doing well. Due to our family doctor, we had to relocate him from Manipal Hospital to Mallya Hospital. His condition isn't serious. "He complained of pain on the right side of his body, so we took him to the hospital," said Geetha Shiva Rajkumar in a statement.

    Aside from his rigorous filming schedule, Shiva Rajkumar was campaigning for his wife, a Congress Party candidate in the Shivamogga seat.

    Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to Nirahua-9 actors contesting THIS Lok Sabha Elections

    Shiva Rajkumar has once again collaborated with R Chandru on a new project, which is being developed under the label RC Studios. R Chandru, the director and producer, made the formal announcement via social media. R Chandru broke the news with the following statement: "On the day of completing 14 years of muhurtha of Mylari, with immense pleasure I am happy to announce my collaboration with Shiva Rajkumar with all your blessings." The title and remainder of the celebrity cast will be revealed in the following days.

    The couple had previously cooperated on Mylari, released in 2010 and a huge box office hit. Shiva Rajkumar, the director of Chandru, returns to Kabzaa in a unique capacity.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    O2 trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath leads as 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood awaits new medical thriller vkp

    O2 trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath leads as 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood awaits new medical thriller

    Vijay Deverakonda gets angry as media questions him about pay disparity, 'trolling us..' RKK

    Vijay Deverakonda gets angry as media questions him about pay disparity, 'trolling us..'

    Boney Kapoor credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor's weight loss, terms their current equation 'not that good' RKK

    Boney Kapoor credits Salman Khan for Arjun Kapoor's weight loss, terms their current equation 'not that good'

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba RBA

    Priyanka Chopra in Disney's upcoming film 'Tiger'; actress lent her voice as tigress called Amba

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin gets highest nomination votes from housemates rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin gets highest nomination votes from housemates

    Recent Stories

    O2 trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath leads as 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood awaits new medical thriller vkp

    O2 trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath leads as 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood awaits new medical thriller

    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperature

    OnePlus Nord CE 4: 6 things to know before buying this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 4: 6 things to know before buying this smartphone

    Bolero SUV fitted with self-driving technology impresses Anand Mahindra (WATCH)

    IITian's Bolero SUV fitted with self-driving technology impresses Anand Mahindra (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April osf

    IPL 2024: Revised schedule announced for two fixtures played on 16th and 17th of April

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon