Karnataka: Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru; read report

Shiva Rajkumar complained of shoulder ache while working out in his home gym. He was swiftly sent to the Manipal Hospital in Hebbal. Later, he was shifted to Mallya Hospital.

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who was filming one of his ongoing projects in Devanahalli, felt discomfort on Sunday evening. He was subsequently transported to a neighbouring private hospital, where he was evaluated and eventually discharged. He was reportedly hospitalised again for normal exams on a doctor's advice owing to the excessive dust exposure on the film sets. According to reports, Shiva Rajkumar is doing well and will likely be discharged tomorrow morning.

Shiva Rajkumar was hospitalised at a private hospital last month, complaining of weariness and right shoulder ache. While his admirers were distraught about reports concerning his health, his doctors ruled out a heart attack and stated that his condition was stable and there was no reason to be concerned.

"Shivarajkumar is doing well. Due to our family doctor, we had to relocate him from Manipal Hospital to Mallya Hospital. His condition isn't serious. "He complained of pain on the right side of his body, so we took him to the hospital," said Geetha Shiva Rajkumar in a statement.

Aside from his rigorous filming schedule, Shiva Rajkumar was campaigning for his wife, a Congress Party candidate in the Shivamogga seat.

Shiva Rajkumar has once again collaborated with R Chandru on a new project, which is being developed under the label RC Studios. R Chandru, the director and producer, made the formal announcement via social media. R Chandru broke the news with the following statement: "On the day of completing 14 years of muhurtha of Mylari, with immense pleasure I am happy to announce my collaboration with Shiva Rajkumar with all your blessings." The title and remainder of the celebrity cast will be revealed in the following days.

The couple had previously cooperated on Mylari, released in 2010 and a huge box office hit. Shiva Rajkumar, the director of Chandru, returns to Kabzaa in a unique capacity.