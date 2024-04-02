Do you know Amitabh Bachchan paid NOTHING for his 'Jalsa' house?

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan resites in his 'Jalsa' house with his family and it is currently worth Rs 112 crore.
It is believed that he did not pay anything for the house and it was rather gifted than brought.
In 1982, Amitabh's film 'Satte Pe Satta' became a blockbuster hit and the film's producer, NC Sippy gifted him as a token of appreciation for his work.
Before the 'Sholay' actor started living in the bungalow, it was named 'Mansa'. He decided to rename it 'Jalsa' as per an astrologer's suggestion.
Many films have been shot inside 'Jalsa' such as 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Anand', and 'Namak Haram'.
Apart from Jalsa, the 81-year-old actor has two other houses 'Prateeksha' and 'Janak' located within a kilometer radius of 'Jalsa' in Juhu.