Entertainment

Do you know Amitabh Bachchan paid NOTHING for his 'Jalsa' house?

Image credits: X

Amitabh Bachchan 'Jalsa' house

Amitabh Bachchan resites in his 'Jalsa' house with his family and it is currently worth Rs 112 crore.

Image credits: X

'Jalsa' was a gift

It is believed that he did not pay anything for the house and it was rather gifted than brought.

Image credits: X

'Jalsa' was a gift

In 1982, Amitabh's film 'Satte Pe Satta' became a blockbuster hit and the film's producer, NC Sippy gifted him as a token of appreciation for his work.

Image credits: X

Why the name 'Jalsa'?

Before the 'Sholay' actor started living in the bungalow, it was named 'Mansa'. He decided to rename it 'Jalsa' as per an astrologer's suggestion.

Image credits: Instagram

Films shot in 'Jalsa'

Many films have been shot inside 'Jalsa' such as 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Anand', and 'Namak Haram'.

Image credits: facebook

Three houses in Mumbai

Apart from Jalsa, the 81-year-old actor has two other houses 'Prateeksha' and 'Janak' located within a kilometer radius of 'Jalsa' in Juhu.

Image credits: facebook
Find Next One