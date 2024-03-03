Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH]

At the recent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, Diljit Dosanjh made a memorable appearance, showcasing his deep admiration for Kareena Kapoor in a heartwarming display of fandom. The festivities, spanning three days, featured a star-studded lineup of performances and enchanting moments that left attendees enthralled.

Diljit Dosanjh, renowned for his chart-topping songs, graced the stage on the second day of the festivities. Not only did he delight the audience with his hit tracks, but he also took the opportunity to express his profound admiration for Kareena Kapoor. In a video shared by Diljit himself, he could be seen showering Kareena with praise, drawing parallels between her significance and that of international icons like Beyoncé and Rihanna, which left the actress visibly blushing.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH)

A highlight of the evening was when Diljit serenaded Kareena with his popular song "Proper Patola," accompanied by Saif Ali Khan. Initially hesitant, Kareena eventually joined in the fun, showcasing her dance prowess alongside Diljit and Saif. The video, captioned "Queen @kareenakapoorkhan King #saifalikhan," quickly went viral, eliciting love and appreciation from fans flooding the comments section.

The event was not short of other noteworthy performances, with stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone gracing the stage with their acts. However, it was Rihanna who stole the show with her electrifying performance, belting out her chart-topping hits and extending her best wishes to the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant and Radhika. Shortly after her stellar performance, Rihanna was seen departing the country, concluding her brief yet unforgettable appearance at the grand celebration.