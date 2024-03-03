Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH)

    Diljit Dosanjh gets a crash course on Gujarati from Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. In a video shared on Instagram, Nita was seen talking to Diljit in Gujarati. She first asked him how he was in Gujarati. Watch video here.

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, turned out to be one of the most significant occasions in recent memory. It was one of the most star-studded events ever, starting with Rihanna's performance on March 1 and ending with the three Khans—Salman, Aamir, and Rukh—setting the stage on fire with their dances on March 2. Recently, there has been a popular video featuring Diljit Dosanjh learning Gujarati from none other than Nita Ambani. On March 2, Diljit Dosanjh gave a performance at Jamnagar.

    In a video that paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted, Diljit Dosanjh is seen learning the basics of Gujarati from Nita Ambani.  When she asks, 'Kem cho', Diljit confidently answers 'Maja Ma', making the audience cheer for him. His reaction left her in splits.

    Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates' looks

    Nita explained the meaning of the line. “Where do you live?” she translated her line from Gujarati. However, no one expected Diljit to have a sweet comeback. He said, “Where do I live? I live in people’s hearts.” His reply impressed Nita Ambani and the crowd applauded even more.

    With his performances, Diljit Dosanjh made sure to set the stage on fire. He performed Bhangra on stage in addition to singing his big songs. 

    Also Read |  Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    In fact, he even called Kareena Kapoor 'my Rihanna, my Beyonce', and dedicated a song to her.  She blushed as he remarked, "There might be Beyonce and there might be Rihanna, but we have her." Then Saif Ali Khan stood with them as he sang Proper Patola for her. Kareena looked reluctant to dance at first, but when Diljit and Saif encouraged her, she found her groove and was spotted doing a few thumkas.

    Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan also danced together on stage for the first time along with other celebs as Dosanjh sang 'Lover' on stage.

    Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet photos: Bill Gates to Anand Mahindra to Shah Rukh Khan and more attend

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are

    Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration Check out gcw

    Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration

    Nita Ambani Isha Ambani dance to Ghar More Pardesiya at Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant sangeet celebrations (Video)

    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dance to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s sangeet celebrations-Video

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, microsoft co founder Bill Gates' looks gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Decoding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates' looks

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Recent Stories

    Woman cop breaks down while narrating Haldwani mob violence

    'We would have been burnt alive...' Woman cop breaks down while narrating Haldwani mob violence (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are

    Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth RBA

    Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

    Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration Check out gcw

    Natasha Poonawalla's looks during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities are an inspiration

    Kerala: Another student attacked by SFI activists at college in Koyilandy anr

    Kerala: Siddharthan case rerun in Koylandy college; Student thrashed by SFI activists

    Recent Videos

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon