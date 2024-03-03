Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH)

Diljit Dosanjh gets a crash course on Gujarati from Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. In a video shared on Instagram, Nita was seen talking to Diljit in Gujarati. She first asked him how he was in Gujarati. Watch video here.

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, turned out to be one of the most significant occasions in recent memory. It was one of the most star-studded events ever, starting with Rihanna's performance on March 1 and ending with the three Khans—Salman, Aamir, and Rukh—setting the stage on fire with their dances on March 2. Recently, there has been a popular video featuring Diljit Dosanjh learning Gujarati from none other than Nita Ambani. On March 2, Diljit Dosanjh gave a performance at Jamnagar.

In a video that paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted, Diljit Dosanjh is seen learning the basics of Gujarati from Nita Ambani. When she asks, 'Kem cho', Diljit confidently answers 'Maja Ma', making the audience cheer for him. His reaction left her in splits.

Nita explained the meaning of the line. “Where do you live?” she translated her line from Gujarati. However, no one expected Diljit to have a sweet comeback. He said, “Where do I live? I live in people’s hearts.” His reply impressed Nita Ambani and the crowd applauded even more.

With his performances, Diljit Dosanjh made sure to set the stage on fire. He performed Bhangra on stage in addition to singing his big songs.

In fact, he even called Kareena Kapoor 'my Rihanna, my Beyonce', and dedicated a song to her. She blushed as he remarked, "There might be Beyonce and there might be Rihanna, but we have her." Then Saif Ali Khan stood with them as he sang Proper Patola for her. Kareena looked reluctant to dance at first, but when Diljit and Saif encouraged her, she found her groove and was spotted doing a few thumkas.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan also danced together on stage for the first time along with other celebs as Dosanjh sang 'Lover' on stage.

