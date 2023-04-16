Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya’s 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details

    The Tamil superstar Suriya fans can get excited and feel jubilant now. His much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-thriller film's name and other details are out now. Scroll down to know the details on same.

    KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya's 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    There has been massive anticipation surrounding superstar Suriya’s 42nd film since its commencement in September 2022. Finally, Studio Green announces one of Indian cinema's most anticipated films titled as Kanguva.

    Kanguva signifies a man with the power of fire. Kanguva is a drama and action-filled saga of a mighty heroic hero. It also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Yay or Nay? Urfi Javed shocks fans with dark green hammock-net-inspired ensemble outfit

    Written and directed by Siva, the film Kanguva has been made in ten languages in 3D. Kanguva, the film, got produced by Studio Green owner K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations banner scion Vamsi Pramod. Superstar Suriya will portray various avatars in this mass entertainer that promises an adventurous and rooted connection with audiences in India.

    Commenting on the title, Director Siva said, "We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest."

    Shot across Goa, Chennai, and various other locations, 50 percent of the film has got completed. The pending will get filmed in the coming months. As this film is heavy on post-production and involves many action sequences and next-level VFX and CGI, the makers are looking at a release in early 2024.

    For those unaware, Kanguva the film marks the big South debut of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Disha Patani is known for her impressive performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, Radhe, Bhaarat, and Kung Fu Yoga.

    ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget ramp up oomph and add glam to star-studded event

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience AHA

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details vma

    Style icon Urfi Javed claims death threat received by man posing as Neeraj Pandey's assistant; read details

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini AHA

    Sonal Chauhan brutally trolled for posting pictures in tie-dye bikini

    Ayan Mukherji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details AHA

    Ayan Mukerji offered whopping amount for directing Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War 2', Know more details

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details vma

    The Kapil Sharma show to take temporary hiatus? How long will it go off-air; know details

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience AHA

    Kriti Sanon goes skydiving for first time; drops video of her enthralling experience

    Esha Gupta SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up hotness in BOLD beige bikini; see searing pictures vma

    Esha Gupta SEXY Photos: Actress ramps up hotness in BOLD beige bikini; see searing pictures

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer fastest ton powers Kolkata Knight Riders to 185/6 against Mumbai Indians; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer's fastest ton powers Kolkata to 185/6 against Mumbai; fans exulted

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee's AI-generated photos go viral, SEE PICTURES AHA

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee's AI-generated photos go viral, SEE PICTURES

    IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK preview: MS Dhoni fitness, Chennai Super Kings-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni's fitness in focus as Chennai targets middle overs push against Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon