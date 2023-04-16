KANGUVA: Tamil Superstar Suriya’s 42nd film to release in ten languages; know details

The Tamil superstar Suriya fans can get excited and feel jubilant now. His much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-thriller film's name and other details are out now. Scroll down to know the details on same.

There has been massive anticipation surrounding superstar Suriya’s 42nd film since its commencement in September 2022. Finally, Studio Green announces one of Indian cinema's most anticipated films titled as Kanguva.

Kanguva signifies a man with the power of fire. Kanguva is a drama and action-filled saga of a mighty heroic hero. It also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Siva, the film Kanguva has been made in ten languages in 3D. Kanguva, the film, got produced by Studio Green owner K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations banner scion Vamsi Pramod. Superstar Suriya will portray various avatars in this mass entertainer that promises an adventurous and rooted connection with audiences in India.

Commenting on the title, Director Siva said, "We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest."

Shot across Goa, Chennai, and various other locations, 50 percent of the film has got completed. The pending will get filmed in the coming months. As this film is heavy on post-production and involves many action sequences and next-level VFX and CGI, the makers are looking at a release in early 2024.

For those unaware, Kanguva the film marks the big South debut of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Disha Patani is known for her impressive performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang, Radhe, Bhaarat, and Kung Fu Yoga.

