Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget ramp up oomph and add glam to star-studded event

It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Jio Studios Infinite Together event, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood and the tinsel town coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

Image: Varinder Chawla

A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the Jio Studios Infinite Together event was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

Hrithik Roshan looked dashing and oozed machismo dressed in a white striped blazer and a black t-shirt with black pants at the event.

Mouni Roy looked stunning and every bit drop-dead gorgeous in a plunging neckline black-shimmery halter-neck bralette top and skirt with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her abs.

Jennifer Winget, known for skilled performances in iconic shows like Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2, looked sensuous and desirable in a plunging neckline silver ensemble gown outfit with a cut-out waist design that showed off her abs with a very high slit that flaunted her toned legs and bob-cut hairdo.

Bharuccha looks stunning in a maroon-colored deep-neck ensemble gown outfit. It displayed her cleavage and her toned body quite well.

Rakul Preet Singh got snapped by the paparazzi at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event in Mumbai in a plunging neckline black risque ensemble outfit. She looked mesmerizing in the attire.

Shanaya Kapoor made a smashing and starry appearance at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event in Mumbai. She donned a blue blingy-short ensemble outfit. She smiled while posing for the paps.

Shraddha Kapoor looked ravishing and gorgeous in a red deep-neck blouse and shimmery saree at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan, who won the hearts of audiences and fans with a brilliant performance in Bhediya, looked dashing and debonair in an all-black formal outfit with black shoes and glasses.

Abhishek Bachchan looked hunk and macho in an all-dark-blue formal outfit with maroon-colored shoes and transparent spectacles to enhance his formal look at the event.

