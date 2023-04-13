Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget ramp up oomph and add glam to star-studded event

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited Jio Studios Infinite Together event, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood and the tinsel town coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the Jio Studios Infinite Together event was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Hrithik Roshan, Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Hrithik Roshan looked dashing and oozed machismo dressed in a white striped blazer and a black t-shirt with black pants at the event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mouni Roy looked stunning and every bit drop-dead gorgeous in a plunging neckline black-shimmery halter-neck bralette top and skirt with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her abs.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Jennifer Winget, known for skilled performances in iconic shows like Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2, looked sensuous and desirable in a plunging neckline silver ensemble gown outfit with a cut-out waist design that showed off her abs with a very high slit that flaunted her toned legs and bob-cut hairdo.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bharuccha looks stunning in a maroon-colored deep-neck ensemble gown outfit. It displayed her cleavage and her toned body quite well.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh got snapped by the paparazzi at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event in Mumbai in a plunging neckline black risque ensemble outfit. She looked mesmerizing in the attire.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor made a smashing and starry appearance at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event in Mumbai. She donned a blue blingy-short ensemble outfit. She smiled while posing for the paps.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shraddha Kapoor looked ravishing and gorgeous in a red deep-neck blouse and shimmery saree at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event in Mumbai.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan, who won the hearts of audiences and fans with a brilliant performance in Bhediya, looked dashing and debonair in an all-black formal outfit with black shoes and glasses.

    article_image10

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Abhishek Bachchan looked hunk and macho in an all-dark-blue formal outfit with maroon-colored shoes and transparent spectacles to enhance his formal look at the event.

    article_image11

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi looked gorgeous in a peach-colored high-neck one-piece ensemble outfit with a thigh-high slit, black high-heeled boots, and curly highlighted hair in a bun at the event.

