Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate over objective remarks, 'Every woman deserves her dignity'

    Kangana Ranaut has responded to politician Supriya Shrinate's disgusting comments which she had posted a narrative that was highly offensive and degrading.

    Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate over objective remarks, 'Every woman deserves her dignity' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut has finally announced that she will enter politics and will run for Lok Sabha in the forthcoming elections. She will stand from her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Amardeep Ranaut, had stated that she would begin her political career in 2024. Her supporters reacted positively to the news. Over the years, she has proven to be a firm supporter of the country's ruling party.

    Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate

    Kangana Ranaut has responded to politician Supriya Shrinate's disgusting comments which she had posted a narrative that was highly offensive and degrading. Later, she erased it. Kangana Ranaut reacted to X, saying the comment was disrespectful and that people should cease using prostitution-related phrases as slurs or abuses. 

    Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate over objective remarks, 'Every woman deserves her dignity' RKK

    Also read: WATCH: Anushka Sharma video calls Virat Kohli, makes him talk to daughter and newborn son Akaay

    Other Lok Sabha elections 2024 candidates 

    The BJP fielded Ramayan actor Arun Govil from Meerut, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol. The BJP went above and above in adding star power to its candidate list, repeating tickets for Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini from Gorakhpur and Mathura, respectively. 

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma video calls Virat Kohli, makes him talk to daughter and new born son Akaay RKK

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma video calls Virat Kohli, makes him talk to daughter and new born son Akaay

    Is THIS 'sindoor' on Taapsee Pannu's forhead? Actress plays Holi with husband Mathias Boe RBA

    Is THIS 'sindoor' on Taapsee Pannu's forehead? Actress plays Holi with husband Mathias Boe

    'Thandel': Naga Chaitanya sheds light on real-life Incident about fishermen from Srikulam NIR

    'Thandel': Naga Chaitanya sheds light on real-life Incident about fishermen from Srikulam

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha play Holi with neighbours RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha play Holi with neighbours

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai RBA

    Video and Photos: Rajinikanth celebrates Holi with family in Chennai

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to go alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to go alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal

    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka? vkp

    Who was Dr Sarojini Mahishi, first woman to be elected as MP from Karnataka?

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 popular dog breeds ban in India RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 popular dog breeds ban in India

    Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after large boat collision; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after large boat collision; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Is viral rosemary and fenugreek water good for hair growth? rkn

    Is viral rosemary and fenugreek water good for hair growth?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon