    WATCH: Anushka Sharma video calls Virat Kohli, makes him talk to daughter and new born son Akaay

    Virat Kohli was spotted laughing, talking, concealing his face, and making funny faces, most likely while talking to his newborn baby boy Akaay.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Actress Anushka Sharma and his cricketer husband Virat Kohli are known as the 'power couple' and are often seen admiring love for each other. It is the Indian Premier League season and yesterday, Virat Kohli won not just an inning, but countless hearts as after the match he was seen video calling his family. Although Virat's phone screen was not visible on the camera, it is believed that he was on call with his wife Anushka, and children Vamika and Akaay, following a triumphant IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    The video

    The batsman was spotted laughing, talking, concealing his face, and making funny faces, most likely while talking to his newborn baby boy Akaay. "Mujhe lag raha hai, woh apne chotu ko dekh raha hai, aur woh bohot khush hai. Match khatam hogaya hai; daddy responsibility chalu. He's daddy cool." said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    Virat Kohli struck an amazing 77 runs off 49 deliveries to help Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli was spotted talking to his family via video call after the match, blowing kisses and gesticulating that he needed to return to his squad. But that wasn't the end of it; the cricketer spoke to them for another minute from the field.

    About Virat and Anushka

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, baby boy on February 15, 2024. They kept his name Akaay. Virat and Anushka married on December 11, 2017, in Italy and have chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight, not exposing their identities to the world.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
