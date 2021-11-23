  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Shruti Haasan's father and the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan has contracted coronavirus. Check out the complete report related to his health here.
     

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 7:20 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shruti Haasan's father and the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan has tested COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to a hospital. Kamal had tweeted saying that he had a mild cough following his return from the USA. When he had tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. He has isolated himself in the hospital and has said that everyone should be on guard, realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded, he revealed in a tweet.

    Although COVID-19 cases are reducing, things are getting back on track. Kamal was an unfortunate person to have contracted the deadly virus. In the last few weeks, many celebrities tested COVID-19 positive.

    Although it looks like due to Kamal's health, the final shooting of Vikram will be delayed. The stellar cast of the film also includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram is an action film that has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music for the movie  has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. The interesting line of the cast includes Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Shivani and Myna Nandhini among many.  

     

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    To talk about Kamal, he is known to fulfil the wishes of his fan. He had met one of his followers virtually. The name of the fan was  Saketh, and he was battling with brain cancer stage three. He could not control his excitement post he met his superstar via a video call. Sakteth's wife and their parents were also seeing them on the call. Kamal became emotional after seeing them on the call and urged Saketh to stay strong, fight and emerge victoriously. Isn't that too sweet?

    To talk about Kamal Haasan's elder daughter is Shruti, she has also created a name for herself in the South and Hindi film industry. She is known for speaking her mind. For the unversed, Shruti's parents are separated. 

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 7:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor SCJ

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor

    Grammy nominations 2022 all you need to know about tuesdays nominations drb

    Grammy Nominations 2022: All you need to know about Tuesday’s nominations

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said

    Mrunal Thakur Mouni Roy have a fangirl moment with David Beckham SEX GOD comments Ranveer Singh drb

    Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy have a fangirl moment with David Beckham; ‘SEX GOD’ comments Ranveer Singh

    Marilyn Manson lawyer to seek global mediation for settling rape and sexual assault charges read details drb

    Marilyn Manson’s lawyer to seek ‘global mediation’ for settling rape and sexual assault charges? Read details

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor SCJ

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor

    Grammy nominations 2022 all you need to know about tuesdays nominations drb

    Grammy Nominations 2022: All you need to know about Tuesday’s nominations

    Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to Nick Jonas: 7 men Priyanka Chopra was linked with

    Who will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's next manager? Here are top 5 choices-ayh

    Who will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United's next manager? Here are top 5 choices

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said

    Recent Videos

    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon