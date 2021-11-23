Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

Shruti Haasan's father and the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan has tested COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to a hospital. Kamal had tweeted saying that he had a mild cough following his return from the USA. When he had tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. He has isolated himself in the hospital and has said that everyone should be on guard, realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded, he revealed in a tweet.

Although COVID-19 cases are reducing, things are getting back on track. Kamal was an unfortunate person to have contracted the deadly virus. In the last few weeks, many celebrities tested COVID-19 positive.

Although it looks like due to Kamal's health, the final shooting of Vikram will be delayed. The stellar cast of the film also includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram is an action film that has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music for the movie has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. The interesting line of the cast includes Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Shivani and Myna Nandhini among many.

To talk about Kamal, he is known to fulfil the wishes of his fan. He had met one of his followers virtually. The name of the fan was Saketh, and he was battling with brain cancer stage three. He could not control his excitement post he met his superstar via a video call. Sakteth's wife and their parents were also seeing them on the call. Kamal became emotional after seeing them on the call and urged Saketh to stay strong, fight and emerge victoriously. Isn't that too sweet?

To talk about Kamal Haasan's elder daughter is Shruti, she has also created a name for herself in the South and Hindi film industry. She is known for speaking her mind. For the unversed, Shruti's parents are separated.