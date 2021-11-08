Kamal Haasan to be first Indian actor to step into Metaverse, launch his own NFT collection

Kamal stated in a news release that he is enthusiastic about studying the burgeoning junction of the digital and physical worlds, which is now generally known as the metaverse.

Kamal Haasan, who recently turned 67, will become the first Indian star to have his digital avatar in a metaverse. The actor, politician, producer, and filmmaker has made his digital debut by creating a non-fungible token. With this, he has joined Indian celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone in launching his collection of digital tokens that would be unique to those who invest in it. This also demonstrates the rising popularity of NFTs in India as more and more celebrities join the market.

Kamal stated in a news release that he is enthusiastic about studying the burgeoning junction of the digital and physical worlds, which is now generally known as the metaverse. He went on to say that his life's journey of over six decades, which has blurred the boundary between his personal and professional life, will be his offering for this metaverse. Fantico will create a game-based Metaverse in which the famous actor will have his own planet. The NFTs will be available on https://kamal.fantico.io/.

To establish his own NFT collection, the actor-turned-politician joined Fantico, an Indian licenced digital collectables company. His digital avatars will also be available on the fan engagement site. Aside from that, Haasan will have his gaming universe, with Fantico establishing a game-based metaverse for him. The move will allow the actor's fans and followers to begin engaging with him in his universe, and because it is digital, the service will be available globally.

Haasan's declaration came a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala,' signed posters, and memorabilia fetched roughly Rs 7.18 crore in an auction organised by Beyondlife.Club. This was India's highest-ever bid for NFTs. The auction began on November 1 and concluded on November 4. The 'Madhushala' NFT collection — Amitabh Bachchan's father's poetry recorded in the superstar's voice – was the most profitable during the auction.