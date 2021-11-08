  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamal Haasan to be first Indian actor to step into Metaverse, launch his own NFT collection

    Kamal stated in a news release that he is enthusiastic about studying the burgeoning junction of the digital and physical worlds, which is now generally known as the metaverse. 

    Kamal Haasan first Indian actor to step into Metaverse launch NFT collection gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kamal Haasan, who recently turned 67, will become the first Indian star to have his digital avatar in a metaverse. The actor, politician, producer, and filmmaker has made his digital debut by creating a non-fungible token. With this, he has joined Indian celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone in launching his collection of digital tokens that would be unique to those who invest in it. This also demonstrates the rising popularity of NFTs in India as more and more celebrities join the market.

    Kamal stated in a news release that he is enthusiastic about studying the burgeoning junction of the digital and physical worlds, which is now generally known as the metaverse. He went on to say that his life's journey of over six decades, which has blurred the boundary between his personal and professional life, will be his offering for this metaverse. Fantico will create a game-based Metaverse in which the famous actor will have his own planet. The NFTs will be available on https://kamal.fantico.io/.

    Also Read | BTS to enter NFT market with photo cards? Here's all you need to know

    To establish his own NFT collection, the actor-turned-politician joined Fantico, an Indian licenced digital collectables company. His digital avatars will also be available on the fan engagement site. Aside from that, Haasan will have his gaming universe, with Fantico establishing a game-based metaverse for him. The move will allow the actor's fans and followers to begin engaging with him in his universe, and because it is digital, the service will be available globally. 

    Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection fetches over Rs 7 crore

    Haasan's declaration came a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala,' signed posters, and memorabilia fetched roughly Rs 7.18 crore in an auction organised by Beyondlife.Club. This was India's highest-ever bid for NFTs. The auction began on November 1 and concluded on November 4. The 'Madhushala' NFT collection — Amitabh Bachchan's father's poetry recorded in the superstar's voice – was the most profitable during the auction.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

    Video Icon
    Is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West dating model Vinetria? Read this RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West dating model Vinetria? Read this

    Video Icon
    Spider-Man: No Way Home to have several villains? Here is what we know so far - drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home to have several villains? Here is what we know so far

    Video Icon
    Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO) RCB

    Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ranveer Singh gives glimpse of his workout session for Monday motivation SCJ

    Ranveer Singh gives glimpse of his workout session for Monday motivation

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon
    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years-ayh

    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon