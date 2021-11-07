Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Here are 10 lesser-known truths about 67-years-old legend

Today, Kamal Hassan turns 67 and we bring you nine lesser-known facts about the birthday boy.

Star Kamal Haasan is arguably one of the talented and finest actors in the Indian film industry. As a child artist, Kamal Haasan went on to win the prestigious President’s Gold Medal in his first film. He is known to experiment with his roles in his films. On August 12, the veteran actor celebrated 62 years in cinema. As Ulaganayagan turns one year older today, let us know some lesser-known facts about the superstar.



Real name is Parthasarathy Srinivasan: Kamal Haasan was named Parthasarathy, and he was born in a Brahmin family in Paramakudi. The actor's father, Srinivasan was a lawyer, and his mother was a homemaker. He started acting from our age and has experience of more than six decades in the Indian film industry. Kamal was the youngest of all four children in his family, with 2 brothers and a sister.

President's Gold Medal: At the age of 6, Kamal won an award for Kalathur Kannama, released in 1959. He played the role of an orphaned child, for which he won the prestigious President's Gold Medal.

Did you know he is a self-declared rationalist? Kamal is often regarded as Robert De Niro of Indian cinema. His biggest influence was Sivaji Ganesan, an iconic figure of Tamil cinema and Hollywood actor Marlon Brando.

Awards: Kamal Haasan won more than 19 Filmfare Awards in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. For Vishwaroopam, Kamal received the National Award for production and Thevar Magan, which won five National Awards. Kamal has received three National Awards for Best Actor for the films Moondram Pirai, Nayakan and Indian. In 2016, the French government honoured Kamal with ‘Chevalier’ Award for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.

Philanthropist: Kamal was among the first Indian actors who have pledged to donate their organs (after death) to Madras Medical College.



Global artist: In 1997, Time Magazine listed Nayakan (1987) as one of the Top 100 Best Films of all time. The film had impressed the audience worldwide.

Kamal the all-rounder: Besides acting, Kamal is a good dancer, singer, director, technician, producer, lyricist, and make-up artiste too. It is said, Kamal went to the USA to learn the art of make-up and using prosthetics.

Kamal's 10 avatars: Kamal Hassan shocked his fans in the 2008 film Dashavatar by playing 10 separate roles in a single movie, which was a record at that time.

Entered politics: At 63, Kamal announced his own political party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’. He has always been bold and fearless regarding issues concerning freedom of speech and artistic rights.