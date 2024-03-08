Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani shoot for song in Italy, picture from sets go viral

    Prabhas and Disha Patani were recently seen in Italy where they were seen shooting for a song that has set social media abuzz with excitement among their fans.

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Disha Patani shoot for song in Italy, picture from sets go viral NIR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Actors Prabhas and Disha Patani were spotted filming a song amidst stunning scenery. The news has spread like wildfire among fans, igniting anticipation for their upcoming collaboration. Prabhas's upcoming film, 'Kalki 2898 AD', features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Scheduled for release in May, the movie has already garnered significant attention, and this unexpected peek behind the scenes has only heightened the anticipation.

    The picture

    The viral set photo, shared by popular paparazzi social handle Snehzala, captures Prabhas and Disha Patani amid their shoot. Prabhas cuts a dashing figure in a red shirt paired with a black jacket, while Disha opts for a cozy gray blanket-like sheet to keep herself warm. While there's been no official confirmation linking this shoot to 'Kalki 2898 AD', fans can't help but speculate about the possibility of witnessing their favorite stars in action in the highly anticipated movie.

    Also read: Maha Shivratri 2024: Hema Malini offers prayers, performs aarti in Ujjain's Iskcon temple

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

    Director Nag Ashwin recently shed some light on the ambitious timeline of 'Kalki 2898 AD' at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. According to him, the narrative of the film spans an impressive 6,000 years, beginning with the era of Mahabharat and culminating in the distant future of 2898 AD. Ashwin emphasized the Indian essence of the storyline, steering clear of a typical futuristic portrayal akin to Blade Runner.

    'Kalki, 2898 AD'

    Prabhas enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating his portrayal in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a project that promises to blend elements of the Mahabharat epic with innovative time-travel concepts. Set for release on May 8, the film boasts a stellar production team, including music director Santhosh Narayanan and producer C Ashwani Dutt, associated with the esteemed Vyjayanthi movie banner.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
