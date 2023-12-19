Jyotika-Siddharth talk about Mammootty: Actress calls him 'real hero', Sid agreed with her

Jyotika and Siddharth recently praised Malayalam megastar Mammootty for his bold film selections in recent years at a roundtable discussion. The veteran actor just achieved success in 'Kaathal - The Core' as a homosexual.

Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, has had a fantastic 2023. The true triumph, however, came when he portrayed a homosexual in 'Kaathal - The Core' and scored a hit. Jyotika and Siddharth appreciated Mammootty on his film choices and praised him for portraying a homosexual man in 'Kaathal - The Core' at this point of his career in a recent conversation with Film Companion. Jyotika and Mammootty performed pivotal parts in filmmaker Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal - The Core'.

'Kaathal - The Core,' directed by Jeo Baby, was released in cinemas on November 23. The picture received acclaim from both reviewers and spectators.

Jyotika referred to him as a "true hero" in a recent interview. She said, "I have worked with almost all the superstars in South. I think he's [Mammootty] a real hero. And the first day I went to him, I said, 'Sir, how did you choose to play this role?'.

He said, 'What is a hero? A hero is not someone who's hitting somebody, doing action and romance. A hero is someone who's trying different roles and one who's getting into the act of different characters. That's a real hero.'"

She continued saying, "I really wanted to applaud because there was a lot to lose if it didn't go right. But, he just went all out."

Siddharth seconds with Jyotika and said, "Specifically, Mammuka's last two years and the choices he's making are just mind-bending. He's just leaving vanity and ego at the door. It's unbelievable what he's doing. With 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Kaathal' to this year - it's amazing to play and the curiosity he has in discovering a new character is unmatched."

On the work front, with four movies in 2023, Mammootty has had a spectacular 2023. This year began with the release of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,' which received two state honours. 'Christopher,' his following release, garnered good to mixed reviews.

Mammootty, on the other hand, smacked it out of the park with 'Kannur Squad' and 'Kaathal - The Core', scoring one superhit after another.

'Bramayugam,' 'Bazooka,' 'Turbo,' and 'Kadugannawa Oru Yatra' look good for the actor in 2024.