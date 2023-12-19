Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jyotika-Siddharth talk about Mammootty: Actress calls him 'real hero', Sid agreed with her

    Jyotika and Siddharth recently praised Malayalam megastar Mammootty for his bold film selections in recent years at a roundtable discussion. The veteran actor just achieved success in 'Kaathal - The Core' as a homosexual.

    Jyotika Siddharth talk about Mammootty: Actress calls him 'real hero', Sid agreed with her RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, has had a fantastic 2023. The true triumph, however, came when he portrayed a homosexual in 'Kaathal - The Core' and scored a hit. Jyotika and Siddharth appreciated Mammootty on his film choices and praised him for portraying a homosexual man in 'Kaathal - The Core' at this point of his career in a recent conversation with Film Companion. Jyotika and Mammootty performed pivotal parts in filmmaker Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal - The Core'.

    'Kaathal - The Core,' directed by Jeo Baby, was released in cinemas on November 23. The picture received acclaim from both reviewers and spectators.

    Jyotika referred to him as a "true hero" in a recent interview. She said, "I have worked with almost all the superstars in South. I think he's [Mammootty] a real hero. And the first day I went to him, I said, 'Sir, how did you choose to play this role?'. 

    Also Read: Watch: Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist

    He said, 'What is a hero? A hero is not someone who's hitting somebody, doing action and romance. A hero is someone who's trying different roles and one who's getting into the act of different characters. That's a real hero.'"

    She continued saying, "I really wanted to applaud because there was a lot to lose if it didn't go right. But, he just went all out."

    Siddharth seconds with Jyotika and said, "Specifically, Mammuka's last two years and the choices he's making are just mind-bending. He's just leaving vanity and ego at the door. It's unbelievable what he's doing. With 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Kaathal' to this year - it's amazing to play and the curiosity he has in discovering a new character is unmatched."

    On the work front, with four movies in 2023, Mammootty has had a spectacular 2023. This year began with the release of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,' which received two state honours. 'Christopher,' his following release, garnered good to mixed reviews.

    Also Read: 'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    Mammootty, on the other hand, smacked it out of the park with 'Kannur Squad' and 'Kaathal - The Core', scoring one superhit after another.

    'Bramayugam,' 'Bazooka,' 'Turbo,' and 'Kadugannawa Oru Yatra' look good for the actor in 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..." SHG

    'Salaar': Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..."

    Watch Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist RBA

    Watch: Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist

    Watch Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours SHG

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham and Anushka Sharma RBA

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham, Anushka

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating ATG

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle commends Punjab FC despite 1-0 defeat osf

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle commends Punjab FC despite 1-0 defeat

    Fossil Gen 6 to Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 7 best smartwatches under Rs 10000 gcw

    7 best smartwatches under Rs 10,000

    Christmas 2023: BJP in Kerala to visit Christian homes with cakes and PM Modi's messages anr

    Christmas 2023: BJP in Kerala to visit Christian homes with cakes and PM Modi's messages

    Salaar Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..." SHG

    'Salaar': Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..."

    Maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism': PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs AJR

    'Maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism': PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon