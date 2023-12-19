Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, generates buzz with the release of the energetic song "Sher Khul Gaye." The behind-the-scenes video showcases the stars' chemistry and fun moments on set

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    The highly anticipated release of 'Fighter,' featuring the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has generated significant excitement. The film, slated for release on January 25, 2024, boasts an impressive ensemble cast and promises to deliver a visual spectacle with its aerial action sequences. The recent release of the first song, 'Sher Khul Gaye,' has only heightened the anticipation, and a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot has surfaced, providing fans with delightful glimpses into the making of the film.

    Choreographer Bosco Martis shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The video features a picture of lead stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, dressed in their song attire, posing with smiles alongside Martis, who holds a 'Team Fighter' plaque card.

    In the video, Hrithik Roshan is showcased on the grand set, flawlessly executing his dance steps amid other dancers, earning praise from the crew. The camaraderie between the stars and the choreographer is evident, adding to the joyous atmosphere on set.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

    A viral picture of Deepika posing with a crew member further highlights the fun and positive vibes during the shooting of "Sher Khul Gaye."

    The song itself, composed by the talented duo Vishal and Shekhar, features vocals by them along with Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Penned by Kumaar, the lyrics accompany this club dance number, showcasing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in stylish avatars, grooving to energetic dance steps. The track also includes appearances by other cast members, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

    Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, "Fighter" is poised to be an aerial action extravaganza. Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, the eve of India's Republic Day, fans eagerly await the release of the movie's trailer and more songs from the album.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said

    The film's official teaser and character posters have already created a buzz, and with the release of "Sher Khul Gaye," the excitement surrounding "Fighter" continues to grow. As fans eagerly anticipate the visual spectacle and high-flying action promised by the film, the behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by the cast and crew only add to the anticipation for this cinematic extravaganza.

