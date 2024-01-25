'Jurassic World' joins hands with franchise’s original writer David Koepp for film's sequel

In an exciting development for Jurassic Park enthusiasts, Universal Pictures is set to release a new installment in the Jurassic World franchise in 2025. The screenplay will be crafted by the original Jurassic Park screenwriter, David Koepp, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the script is reported to be in excellent shape, key details such as the cast and director are yet to be officially revealed. However, fans can rejoice at the news that Steven Spielberg, the original director, will return as an executive producer through his Amblin Entertainment banner. Other familiar faces from the Jurassic franchise, including Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, are also expected to be involved.

This new Jurassic World movie is poised to usher in a fresh era with a distinct storyline. Contrary to expectations, it appears that characters from the previous Jurassic World films, such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as iconic figures from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, will not make a return.

The film is being referred to as a "new Jurassic World," hinting at a departure from the traditional narrative. This suggests that the franchise might delve into unexplored aspects of the prehistoric creatures that once dominated the Earth for over 100 million years.

While the anticipated release date is set for 2025, the possibility of it coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of 2015's Jurassic World adds an extra layer of significance. However, it's worth noting that if the film is scheduled for a late spring or early summer release, it may face competition from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part Two.

The Jurassic franchise, spanning three decades, has produced six films to date, with the latest installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, released in 2022. With a cumulative global box office revenue of approximately $6 billion, the series continues to be a cornerstone of Universal's film history. The conclusion of the last film saw humans successfully co-existing with dinosaurs, who have seamlessly integrated into the wild.