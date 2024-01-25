Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Shaitaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotikha promise nail-biting supernatural thriller

    On Thursday, Ajay Devgn took to his X account to share the teaser of his upcoming supernatural film 'Shaitaan'.

    'Shaitaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotikha promise nail-biting supernatural thriller RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn is all set to feature in a horror film and today, he released the upcoming film 'Shaitaan' teaser. The actor is making a dramatic return to the big screen after a relatively quiet 2023. He will appear in five films this year, the first being 'Shaitaan'. The film's teaser was finally revealed on Thursday, January 25.

    The teaser

    The teaser begins with R Madhavan's voiceover saying, "Kehte hain ki yeh duniya poori behri hai; par sunte sab meri hai." The teaser depicts scary visuals of the devil's symbols and motifs and has Ajay Devgn and Jyothika looking afraid as they appear to face someone. The teaser ends with R Madhavan's menacing smirk, implying that he could be the 'Shaitaan'. The film will be released on March 8, this year.
    About 'Shaitaan'

    Ajay Devgn's post

    Ajay turned to the microblogging service X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a trailer for his forthcoming flick Shaitan. He wrote, "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat ana! #ShaitaanTeaser is now available! Taking over cinemas on March 8th, 2024." Watch the teaser here.

    About 'Shaitaan'

    The eerie film, directed by Vikas Bahl, promises to provide spine-chilling thrills and it stars Jyotikha, R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn. 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
