    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce decision influenced by ring camera footage? Here are the details
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Earlier this month, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, citing differences in lifestyles as the reason. However, reports have emerged suggesting that Joe's decision may have been influenced by a video captured by a ring camera. Although the details regarding this footage were hidden until recently, an insider alleges that the footage had Sophie Turner making unfavourable remarks about Joe.

     

    According to an insider who spoke with Us Weekly, Sophie is prioritizing her role as a mother, co-parenting her children with Joe, and her work commitments. The source stated, " Sophie is focused on motherhood, coparenting her girls with Joe and her work projects, in that order. She didn’t plan on being a single mom, but that’s what’s happening, so she’s making the best of it." Page Six also reported that Taylor is providing support to Sophie in various ways during her divorce proceedings. Allegedly, Sophie has been granted temporary use of Taylor's Tribeca residence. Reports suggest that she has already settled into the house and has been exploring the neighborhood.

     

    Joe and Sophie released a joint statement, officially announcing their decision to end their marriage. They emphasized that this decision was mutual and hoped that everyone would respect their desire for privacy, especially for the sake of their children, but none of them have yet responded to the ring camera footage allegations.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
