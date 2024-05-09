Canara Bank officer scolds employees for not meeting targets, video goes viral (WATCH)

Canara Bank also responded to the video of its officer and said, “At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again."

Two videos have gone popular on X (previously Twitter), showing officials from Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank reprimanding their younger staff in vulgar language for failing to fulfil goals. The videos show incidents of verbal abuse, intimidation, and requests for excessive working hours. They generated debate among social media users about workplace ethics and employee well-being. Both events forced the banks to give clarifications on the problem.

In one of the videos that surfaced on May 4, a Canara Bank officer Lokapati Swain can be seen scolding employees for prioritising personal time over work. He is seen yelling and forcing employees to work excessive hours, even on holidays, and abandon their family duties.

"If you will not participate in recovery, including holidays because you want time after working to travel with your family but your hell to your family. What should I do? I don't care about my family, I don't care about my family also, I care about Canara Bank," he said.

In response to the event, Canara Bank stated that it "always values" the contributions of its workers and their families, which "has been proven time and again." "The bank does not condone this type of individual conduct or personal view of a certain employee. We promise you that necessary action is being taken," it added in a statement posted on X.

The second video, which surfaced last month, shows a Bandhan Bank officer, Kunal Bhardwaj, yelling at a subordinate employee who appears to have failed to reach the month's objectives. The video, which has since been deleted showed Bhardwaj using aggressive language and questioning the employee's embarrassment about their performance.

Despite clarifications from the banks, the videos have sparked outrage among social media users.

