Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Canara Bank officer scolds employees for not meeting targets, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Canara Bank also responded to the video of its officer and said, “At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again."

    Canara Bank officer scolds employees for not meeting targets, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Two videos have gone popular on X (previously Twitter), showing officials from Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank reprimanding their younger staff in vulgar language for failing to fulfil goals. The videos show incidents of verbal abuse, intimidation, and requests for excessive working hours. They generated debate among social media users about workplace ethics and employee well-being. Both events forced the banks to give clarifications on the problem.

    In one of the videos that surfaced on May 4, a Canara Bank officer Lokapati Swain can be seen scolding employees for prioritising personal time over work.  He is seen yelling and forcing employees to work excessive hours, even on holidays, and abandon their family duties.

    "If you will not participate in recovery, including holidays because you want time after working to travel with your family but your hell to your family. What should I do? I don't care about my family, I don't care about my family also, I care about Canara Bank," he said.

    In response to the event, Canara Bank stated that it "always values" the contributions of its workers and their families, which "has been proven time and again." "The bank does not condone this type of individual conduct or personal view of a certain employee. We promise you that necessary action is being taken," it added in a statement posted on X.

    The second video, which surfaced last month, shows a Bandhan Bank officer, Kunal Bhardwaj, yelling at a subordinate employee who appears to have failed to reach the month's objectives. The video, which has since been deleted showed Bhardwaj using aggressive language and questioning the employee's embarrassment about their performance.

    Despite clarifications from the banks, the videos have sparked outrage among social media users.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-521 May 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-521 May 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Body of missing student found at Peachy dam in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Body of missing student found at Peachy dam in Thrissur

    Kerala JD(S) to form new party after Lok Sabha Election results; Jose Thettayil likely to be president anr

    Kerala JD(S) to form new party after Lok Sabha Election results; Jose Thettayil likely to be president

    Ahmedabad woman orders paneer tikka sandwich, gets chicken instead; sues for Rs 50 lakh in damages gcw

    Ahmedabad woman orders paneer tikka sandwich, gets chicken instead; sues for Rs 50 lakh in damages

    Karnataka SSLC exam results today: How to check result online? vkp

    Karnataka SSLC exam results today: How to check result online?

    Recent Stories

    EPL footballer treated for laughing gas addiction after illegal nitrous oxide canisters found in flat: Report snt

    EPL footballer treated for laughing gas addiction after illegal nitrous oxide canisters found in flat: Report

    Karnataka SSLC exam 2024 results OUT; State records 70.40% passing percentage vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka SSLC Exam Results 2024 OUT; State records 70.40% passing percentage

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-521 May 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-521 May 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Body of missing student found at Peachy dam in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Body of missing student found at Peachy dam in Thrissur

    Waiting for Bridgerton season 3? See these period dramas on OTT ATG

    Waiting for Bridgerton season 3? See these period dramas on OTT

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon