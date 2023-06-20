Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar, says ‘This Is How It Is’

Tamannaah Bhatia's new show, Jee Karda, is now available on Prime Video. The series, which also stars Suhail Nayyar, is about Lavanya (played by Tamannaah), a lady who hesitates to accept the concept of marriage with her fiance Rishabh (Suhail) and the obstacles that come with it. Tamannaah recently talked out about her personal scenes with Suhail in the programme, thanking director Arunima Sharma for making it 'easy and comfortable'.

"These scenes are very important in telling the stories of these people's journeys." So, in no way are these intended to titillate or attract attention. This is especially significant when depicting a relationship drama since it is the reality. This is how it is, whether people like it or not. Suhail was a person who made me feel at ease. "Neither Suhail nor I had any reservations about getting into the characters of Lavanya and Rishabh," she told DNA.

Tamannaah also referred to the show's director as a "intimacy instructor," adding, "I think we both understood that these people know each other in a way that maybe nobody else in their lives would know them so deeply, so the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit."

Tamannaah was joined by her co-star Suhail, who admitted to being frightened before their first intimate moment. "Tamannaah made me feel so at ease; I was like, 'Oh my God!, how am I going to do this?' and she said, 'I am really nervous,' and I was like, 'You are nervous,'" he continued.

According to Suhail Nayyar, the two stars 'went with the flow' for their intimate sequences. "We needed to show a relationship that lasted more than a decade, so this is more than just attraction." Because you are so in tune with the other person's body, we incorporated a lot of shoulder kisses, forehead kisses, and random kisses at various points while chatting, some nose biting, and stuff like that, and we were one unit, as Tamannah put it. "Arunima and her deserve full credit," he said.