Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar, says ‘This Is How It Is’

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia finally reacts to her sex scenes by calling the director of Jee Karda as a 'intimacy coach' when discussing her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar. 
     

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar says This Is How It Is RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia's new show, Jee Karda, is now available on Prime Video. The series, which also stars Suhail Nayyar, is about Lavanya (played by Tamannaah), a lady who hesitates to accept the concept of marriage with her fiance Rishabh (Suhail) and the obstacles that come with it. Tamannaah recently talked out about her personal scenes with Suhail in the programme, thanking director Arunima Sharma for making it 'easy and comfortable'.

    "These scenes are very important in telling the stories of these people's journeys." So, in no way are these intended to titillate or attract attention. This is especially significant when depicting a relationship drama since it is the reality. This is how it is, whether people like it or not. Suhail was a person who made me feel at ease. "Neither Suhail nor I had any reservations about getting into the characters of Lavanya and Rishabh," she told DNA.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar says This Is How It Is RBA

    Tamannaah also referred to the show's director as a "intimacy instructor," adding, "I think we both understood that these people know each other in a way that maybe nobody else in their lives would know them so deeply, so the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit."

    Tamannaah was joined by her co-star Suhail, who admitted to being frightened before their first intimate moment. "Tamannaah made me feel so at ease; I was like, 'Oh my God!, how am I going to do this?' and she said, 'I am really nervous,' and I was like, 'You are nervous,'" he continued.

    Also Read: Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar says This Is How It Is RBA

    According to Suhail Nayyar, the two stars 'went with the flow' for their intimate sequences. "We needed to show a relationship that lasted more than a decade, so this is more than just attraction." Because you are so in tune with the other person's body, we incorporated a lot of shoulder kisses, forehead kisses, and random kisses at various points while chatting, some nose biting, and stuff like that, and we were one unit, as Tamannah put it. "Arunima and her deserve full credit," he said.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 8:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend RBA

    Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend

    RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with a baby girl RBA

    RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana blessed with a baby girl

    Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Cezanne Khan charged with domestic violence, extortion; FIR filed ADC

    Kasauti Zindagi Kay star Cezanne Khan charged with domestic violence, extortion; FIR filed

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say ADC

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say

    Recent Stories

    Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share RBA

    Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

    Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend RBA

    Adipurush box office report Day 4: Prabhas' film collapses on Monday, post-negative reviews during weekend

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Opportunity to enrich depth of ties...' Prime Minister emplanes for State visit (WATCH)

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Here are the rituals you should know about! anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Here are the rituals you should know about!

    Yoga Day 2023: Check out 5 asanas that will improve your gut health ADC

    Yoga Day 2023: Check out 5 asanas that will improve your gut health

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon