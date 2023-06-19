Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    The highly anticipated second installment of the Pushpa franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, has recently been making waves in the film industry. After the tremendous success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, which catapulted Allu Arjun to pan-Indian stardom, fans are eagerly awaiting the next thrilling chapter -- By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    During the ongoing filming of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Mangapet, Telangana, a leaked video from one of the sequences has caught the attention of fans and movie enthusiasts. The leaked footage showcases a riveting scene involving a convoy of lorries carrying red sandalwood logs hurtling through a river, closely followed by jeeps. This particular sequence holds great significance in the movie and adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film. As expected, the leaked video quickly spread across various social media platforms, captivating fans and intensifying their curiosity about the forthcoming movie. The glimpse of the intense river chase has further fueled expectations for Pushpa 2, promising a visually stunning and enthralling cinematic experience.

     

    A representative from the film's production team emphasized that the first installment of Pushpa was globally appreciated for Allu Arjun's unique style and mannerisms, which fans can look forward to in the sequel. With an increased budget, the team is determined to deliver a breathtaking and captivating visual extravaganza in Pushpa 2.

    Also Read: Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    As the leaked video continues to circulate online, it serves as a tantalizing preview of the high-octane action and suspense that awaits audiences in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fans can hardly contain their excitement for this much-anticipated sequel, eagerly anticipating the unveiling of Allu Arjun's next thrilling adventure on the big screen.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
