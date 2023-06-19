Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani'

    Shah Rukh Khan set to unveil teaser of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, generating immense anticipation for the highly anticipated film and its captivating love story--- By Amrita Ghosh

    Shah Rukh Khan to unveil teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani' ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    Tomorrow marks the long awaited return of filmmaker Karan Johar with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ after a seven-year break. The teaser is going to be launched by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reunite for this highly anticipated film, drawing inspiration from a real-life family anecdote. As fans eagerly await the teaser release, anticipation builds for the quintessential Bollywood elements and the chemistry between Singh and Bhatt against breathtaking backdrops. Get ready to be captivated as Johar takes us on a journey of traditional storytelling once again.

    While the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the recently unveiled teaser offers a glimpse into what Dharma Productions is known for. Alia Bhatt mesmerizes viewers as she adorns stunning chiffon sarees, while Ranveer Singh charms amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Swiss Alps. Early reports from the teaser promises an amalgamation of colorful song-and-dance sequences against the backdrop of Durga Puja, accompanied by intense family drama featuring veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Although speculations of a love triangle involving the esteemed actors have surfaced, no official confirmations have been made. Nonetheless, given the industry's evolving stance on ageism, there is hope that this trio will bring a fresh perspective to the narrative.

     

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celebrates the simplicity and beauty of traditional Bollywood storytelling. The film's grandeur is enhanced by opulent sets reminiscent of Karan Johar's past cinematic ventures, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Student Of The Year (2012), and Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva (2022). In an era dominated by avant-garde narratives, this trip down memory lane evokes a sense of nostalgia and anticipation among fans.


    ALSO READ: Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora unveils joyful side, inspires fitness enthusiasts everywhere

    With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh stepping into brand-new avatars within an extravagant milieu, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrives at a time when family entertainers like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have struck a chord with audiences. Dharma Productions' previous family saga, JugJugg Jeeyo, also found success at the box office. Therefore, the stage is set for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, boasting a star-studded cast, to captivate viewers. As fans eagerly await the first release of the year featuring Bhatt and Singh, excitement levels are soaring high for this highly anticipated film. 

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 8:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say ADC

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage ADC

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details ATG

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora unveils joyful side, inspires fitness enthusiasts everywhere ATG

    Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora unveils joyful side, inspires fitness enthusiasts everywhere

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film to release digitally on OTT ATG

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film to release on OTT

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness osf

    Lionel Messi's Unbreakable Records: A legacy of footballing greatness

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say ADC

    Hrithik Roshan flaunts back muscles in new shirtless photo; here's what girlfriend Saba Azad had to say

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage ADC

    Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details ATG

    Pushpa 2 leaked: Allu Arjun starrer film's key sequence OUT; Know details

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned body during vacay in Madrid osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned body during vacay in Madrid

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon