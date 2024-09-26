Jayam Ravi, Aarti divorce: Singer Kenishaa Francis reveals SHOCKING details

Kenishaa Francis was linked to Jayam Ravi after he announced his split from wife Aarti Ravi. Recently, the singer opened up about some details of Jayam Ravi's marriage; here's what she said

Jayam Ravi recently surprised his followers by announcing his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, after 15 years of marriage. Shortly after the announcement, speculations circulated tying him to singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis, claiming she had a role in their breakup.

Kenishaa recently responded to the allegations, calling them 'fake' and stating that Jayam is one of her clients. She told DT Next that the actor contacted her in June, when he was 'mentally, emotionally damaged and traumatised' after his marriage to Aarti.

"There are certain articles that say that I am the reason behind his separation from his ex-wife. Those are false claims. He came to me only after he had sent a notice for divorce by mutual consent through his lawyer. He approached me because he didn't want anyone in Chennai to know about this. I didn't immediately accept him as a client; I needed to ensure I could truly help him," she added.

Kenishaa lashed out at the criticism she had received on social media, saying she did not deserve such 'hateful' comments.

While rumours said that Kenishaa and Jayam had acquired an apartment in Goa, she stated that she had been manifesting this for a long time and wanted it were real, meaning that the rumours were incorrect.

"Ravi is a friend and a client of mine. I didn't even know Jayam Ravi well until he sent a divorce notice to his wife, who has blatantly lied that she isn't aware of what was to come. Any speculation about a romantic relationship is purely media-driven and they will be responsible even if something happens between us in future," she stated.

The singer revealed that she and Jayam had a business connection, but there was no personal participation because they are both aware of their boundaries. Further, she shared, "No one deserves so much abuse irrespective of the gender and I can release all the evidence, with or without Ravi's permission, in the court of law, from my notes of our therapy sessions. Anything to do with his divorce has to be questioned with Ravi and Aarti and their leading families."

"Just because Aarti is afraid of what she's done to Ravi, she cannot use me as scapegoat to cover up her doings. What Aarti has been doing in the last one month in tarnishing his image and to his bank accounts are questionable. This is not my circus and I cannot be battling this. If these rumour mills continue, I may have to consider legal action for defamation," she ended.

