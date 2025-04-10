Lifestyle

Unbelievable benefits of eating Curry leaves on empty stomach; Check

Image credits: Getty

Good for Digestion

Curry leaves contain fiber and antioxidants, which help keep the digestive system healthy

Image credits: Freepik

Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Chewing 5-7 curry leaves on an empty stomach every morning controls blood sugar levels

Image credits: Getty

Good for the Heart

Curry leaves contain antioxidants and anti-allergy properties, which help keep the heart healthy

Image credits: Freepik

Helps in Hair Growth

The properties in curry leaves reduce scalp problems and greatly help in healthy hair growth

Image credits: Freepik

Good for the Eyes

Curry leaves are rich in Vitamin A, which improves eyesight

Image credits: pinterest

Reduces Cholesterol

Eat curry leaves on an empty stomach every morning to reduce bad cholesterol in the body

Image credits: Getty

