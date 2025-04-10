Unbelievable benefits of eating Curry leaves on empty stomach; Check

Lifestyle
Curry leaves contain fiber and antioxidants, which help keep the digestive system healthy
Chewing 5-7 curry leaves on an empty stomach every morning controls blood sugar levels
Curry leaves contain antioxidants and anti-allergy properties, which help keep the heart healthy
The properties in curry leaves reduce scalp problems and greatly help in healthy hair growth
Curry leaves are rich in Vitamin A, which improves eyesight
Eat curry leaves on an empty stomach every morning to reduce bad cholesterol in the body
