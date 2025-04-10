Lifestyle

Scientists Warns ob Biodegradable Bags; Linked to Liver, Ovary Damage

1. Concerns with Starch-Based Plastics

Experts have found that starch-based plastics may release toxic microplastics, causing severe health concerns when consumed or exposed.

2. Liver and Ovary Damage in Research

A study on mice consuming biodegradable plastic particles revealed organ damage, particularly to the liver and ovaries.

3. Effects on Metabolism

Disruption in sugar and fat metabolism was observed, alongside imbalances in gut bacteria affecting circadian rhythms.

4. Microplastics and Human Exposure

Microplastics from biodegradable bags can enter the human body through inhalation, food, or drink, raising health concerns.

5. Toxicity in Environmental Testing

Biodegradable bags displayed toxicity in compost and fish cell tests, potentially harming ecosystems and human health.

6. Challenges in Plastic Pollution

While conventional plastics linger in the environment for centuries, biodegradable options bring hidden risks despite their rapid decomposition.

 

7. Need for Further Evaluation

Scientists stress the necessity of rigorous safety evaluations of bioplastics before scaling up their applications in everyday products.

