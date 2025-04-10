Scientists Warns ob Biodegradable Bags; Linked to Liver, Ovary Damage

Lifestyle
Experts have found that starch-based plastics may release toxic microplastics, causing severe health concerns when consumed or exposed.
A study on mice consuming biodegradable plastic particles revealed organ damage, particularly to the liver and ovaries.
Disruption in sugar and fat metabolism was observed, alongside imbalances in gut bacteria affecting circadian rhythms.
Microplastics from biodegradable bags can enter the human body through inhalation, food, or drink, raising health concerns.
Biodegradable bags displayed toxicity in compost and fish cell tests, potentially harming ecosystems and human health.
While conventional plastics linger in the environment for centuries, biodegradable options bring hidden risks despite their rapid decomposition.
Scientists stress the necessity of rigorous safety evaluations of bioplastics before scaling up their applications in everyday products.
Kajol Inspired Stylish Lightweight Saree Designs Under Budget
6 Daily Habits to Prevent Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Vishu 2025: 7 things you'll find in every Malayali home on new year
Hunza Valley’s Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan