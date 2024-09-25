Entertainment

YRKKH Twist: Armaan and Abhira's Romantic Honeymoon

After much drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira are finally married. The show will now feature Armaan and Abhira celebrating their honeymoon

Abhira's troubles will not end

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira are finally married after a lot of drama. However, Abhira's troubles will not end, as Vidya will trouble her a lot

This person will curse Abhira

Now it will be shown in the show that after the marriage of Abhira-Armaan, both will enter the house. During this, Vidya will curse Abhira-Armaan that they will never be happy

These people will spoil Armaan-Abhira's honeymoon

Then Armaan-Abhira's honeymoon will be prepared, their room will be decorated with white flowers. At the same time, Vidya will plan to spoil her own son Armaan-Abhira's honeymoon

Romance will happen between Abhira-Armaan

After this, Abhira will wear a red saree and dance to Tip-Tip Barsa Pani and romance fiercely. However, something will happen during this time that will spoil their honeymoon

What will be special in the show?

Reports claim that Vidya will make Abhira's life difficult in the Poddar family, then she will start trying to get Abhira out of the house

