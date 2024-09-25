Entertainment
After much drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira are finally married. The show will now feature Armaan and Abhira celebrating their honeymoon
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira are finally married after a lot of drama. However, Abhira's troubles will not end, as Vidya will trouble her a lot
Now it will be shown in the show that after the marriage of Abhira-Armaan, both will enter the house. During this, Vidya will curse Abhira-Armaan that they will never be happy
Then Armaan-Abhira's honeymoon will be prepared, their room will be decorated with white flowers. At the same time, Vidya will plan to spoil her own son Armaan-Abhira's honeymoon
After this, Abhira will wear a red saree and dance to Tip-Tip Barsa Pani and romance fiercely. However, something will happen during this time that will spoil their honeymoon
Reports claim that Vidya will make Abhira's life difficult in the Poddar family, then she will start trying to get Abhira out of the house